Paedophile pop star Gary Glitter freed from prison

Gary Glitter returned to the UK in 2008, after being jailed for abusing two young girls in Vietnam

Disgraced former pop star Gary Glitter has been freed from prison after serving half his 16-year jail term.

Glitter, 78, whose real name is Paul Gadd, was sentenced in 2015 for attempted rape, four counts of indecent assault and one of having sex with a girl under 13.

He was one of the biggest music stars of the 1970s.

A justice ministry spokesperson told the BBC Gadd will be closely monitored by police.

The BBC understands he will be fitted with a GPS tag.

Gadd had been at the height of his fame when he attacked two girls aged 12 and 13 after inviting them backstage to his dressing room.

His youngest victim had been less than 10 years old when he crept into her bed and tried to rape her in 1975.

Gadd had been held at HMP The Verne - a low security category C jail in Portland, Dorset - and, having received a fixed-term sentence, was automatically freed halfway through his term.

During sentencing, Judge Alistair McCreath said he could find "no real evidence that" Gadd had atoned for his crimes.

He described Gadd's abuse of a girl under 10 as "appalling" and said: "It is difficult to overstate the depravity of this dreadful behaviour."

"You did all of them real and lasting damage and you did so for no other reason than to obtain sexual gratification for yourself of a wholly improper kind," Judge McCreath said.

Gadd had denied allegations against him but was found guilty after a trial lasting three weeks.

Sex offenders are subject to conditions including:

Being made to attend meetings with a probation officer, who they must tell if they change their name

Needing to request permission before travelling abroad - some offenders may face stricter restrictions on overseas travel

Having to provide police with personal details, including an address, which is updated annually and whenever details change

They can also be prevented from unsupervised contact with children and restrictions on internet use

They can be immediately returned to prison if they breach the conditions

The fall of rock star Gary Glitter

The allegations that led to Gadd's imprisonment came to light when he became the first person to be arrested under Operation Yewtree - the investigation launched by the Met in 2012 in the wake of the Jimmy Savile scandal.

Det Ch Insp Michael Orchard, from Operation Yewtree, said Gadd was a "habitual sexual predator who took advantage of the star status afforded to him".

Gadd, performing as Gary Glitter, was one of the UK's biggest glam rock stars of the 1970s, with three UK number ones, including I'm the Leader of the Gang (I am!).

His fall from grace occurred decades later, after he admitted possessing thousands of child pornography images and was jailed for four months in 1999.

Upon being freed he went abroad, and in 2002 was expelled from Cambodia amid reports of sex crime allegations. In March 2006 he was convicted of sexually abusing two young girls in neighbouring Vietnam and spent two-and-a-half years in jail.

Gadd, who stood accused of kissing, fondling and engaging in other sexual acts with the girls, evaded more serious charges of child rape, which carried a maximum penalty of death by firing squad.

On his return to the UK in 2008, the former pop star was ordered to sign the sex offenders register.

In 2012, he was arrested at his London home following an investigation by detectives from Operation Yewtree, before the case that led to his latest conviction came to trial in January 2015.