Paedophile pop star Gary Glitter freed from prison

Oliver Slow - BBC News
·3 min read
Gary Glitter arriving at Heathrow Airport in August 2008
Gary Glitter returned to the UK in 2008, after being jailed for abusing two young girls in Vietnam

Disgraced former pop star Gary Glitter has been freed from prison after serving half his 16-year jail term.

Glitter, 78, whose real name is Paul Gadd, was sentenced in 2015 for attempted rape, four counts of indecent assault and one of having sex with a girl under 13.

He was one of the biggest music stars of the 1970s.

A justice ministry spokesperson told the BBC Gadd will be closely monitored by police.

The BBC understands he will be fitted with a GPS tag.

Gadd had been at the height of his fame when he attacked two girls aged 12 and 13 after inviting them backstage to his dressing room.

His youngest victim had been less than 10 years old when he crept into her bed and tried to rape her in 1975.

Gadd had been held at HMP The Verne - a low security category C jail in Portland, Dorset - and, having received a fixed-term sentence, was automatically freed halfway through his term.

During sentencing, Judge Alistair McCreath said he could find "no real evidence that" Gadd had atoned for his crimes.

He described Gadd's abuse of a girl under 10 as "appalling" and said: "It is difficult to overstate the depravity of this dreadful behaviour."

"You did all of them real and lasting damage and you did so for no other reason than to obtain sexual gratification for yourself of a wholly improper kind," Judge McCreath said.

Gadd had denied allegations against him but was found guilty after a trial lasting three weeks.

Sex offenders are subject to conditions including:

  • Being made to attend meetings with a probation officer, who they must tell if they change their name

  • Needing to request permission before travelling abroad - some offenders may face stricter restrictions on overseas travel

  • Having to provide police with personal details, including an address, which is updated annually and whenever details change

  • They can also be prevented from unsupervised contact with children and restrictions on internet use

  • They can be immediately returned to prison if they breach the conditions

The fall of rock star Gary Glitter

The allegations that led to Gadd's imprisonment came to light when he became the first person to be arrested under Operation Yewtree - the investigation launched by the Met in 2012 in the wake of the Jimmy Savile scandal.

Det Ch Insp Michael Orchard, from Operation Yewtree, said Gadd was a "habitual sexual predator who took advantage of the star status afforded to him".

Gadd, performing as Gary Glitter, was one of the UK's biggest glam rock stars of the 1970s, with three UK number ones, including I'm the Leader of the Gang (I am!).

His fall from grace occurred decades later, after he admitted possessing thousands of child pornography images and was jailed for four months in 1999.

Upon being freed he went abroad, and in 2002 was expelled from Cambodia amid reports of sex crime allegations. In March 2006 he was convicted of sexually abusing two young girls in neighbouring Vietnam and spent two-and-a-half years in jail.

Gadd, who stood accused of kissing, fondling and engaging in other sexual acts with the girls, evaded more serious charges of child rape, which carried a maximum penalty of death by firing squad.

On his return to the UK in 2008, the former pop star was ordered to sign the sex offenders register.

In 2012, he was arrested at his London home following an investigation by detectives from Operation Yewtree, before the case that led to his latest conviction came to trial in January 2015.

Latest Stories

  • Dammit, James Gunn Is Getting Me Hyped for DC Movies Again

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/EverettThe DC Universe cannot be fixed in a day. They’re staring down Marvel’s intercontinental trillion-dollar blockbuster machine—with a nexus of power consolidated under the eternal stewardship of Disney, a corporate broker so rich with influence it can make She-Hulk a household name and flagrantly reskin California Adventure’s esteemed Tower of Terror into some sacrilegious Guardians of the Galaxy ride.That’s daunting enough, but War

  • Will Miami set a hot weather record? How does the weekend look? What the forecast says

    What to know about upcoming changes in the weather.

  • Willie Kimani: Kenya ex-policeman sentenced to death for lawyer's murder

    Willie Kimani, his client and driver were abducted, tortured, killed and their bodies dumped in a river.

  • Girl dug her way out of adoptive parents’ ‘basement dungeon’ to escape, NH lawsuit says

    “The facts of her case prove that, more than 150 years after its formal abolition, slavery still exists in modern times, in acute forms, in New Hampshire,” a complaint says.

  • Manhattan DA threatens former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg with new charges

    The Manhattan district attorney's office has recently threatened to file new criminal charges against former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. Weisselberg, 75, is currently serving jail time at New York's Rikers Island after he pleaded guilty to tax fraud in August. The new charges, the sources said, would involve insurance fraud, a detail first reported by The New York Times.

  • Court documents say Andrew Tate raped one of his victims twice while seeking to enlist her in his sex business: report

    Court documents obtained by Reuters lay out the allegations from Andrew Tate's alleged victims, saying six women were transformed "into slaves."

  • Former coach at private Christian school in Saskatoon charged with sexual assault, exploitation of a minor

    Warning: This story contains disturbing details. A former coach at a private Christian school in Saskatoon has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a minor. Aaron Benneweis, 46, worked at Christian Centre Academy, now known as Legacy Christian Academy. Police did not name Benneweis in their news release about the charges, but CBC News has verified his identity. Police say they received a report in August 2022 that included allegations of sexual assault occurring between 20

  • BTK killer Dennis Rader shares sympathy for Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger

    Rader and Kohberger were first linked via the latter’s former criminology professor

  • Idaho murders - update: Bryan Kohberger gains sympathy from BTK killer Dennis Rader

    Bryan Kohberger is charged with the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho

  • Slaying of Florida woman went unsolved for 36 years. A Mississippi man is now charged

    Genealogical testing led cold case detectives to the Mississippi Coast.

  • Man charged after RCMP raids find 13 firearms scattered about pair of Estevan homes

    An Estevan man was taken into custody after an RCMP raid found 13 guns at residences in that city. The searches were done by RCMP's Moose Jaw Crime Reduction Team as part of an ongoing investigation. RCMP seized seven restricted handguns, three semi-automatic firearms and three long-barrelled firearms. RCMP said some of the guns were loaded and scattered throughout the homes. A 26-year-old Estevan man faces 28 charges including possession of a restricted weapon and unsafe storage of a firearm. H

  • Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler officially named in lawsuit alleging child sexual abuse

    The musician is accused of sexual assault and coercion of an abortion in the 1970s, as well as involuntary infamy.

  • The One Lie That Could Get George Santos in the End

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ReutersOf all the falsehoods and fabrications surrounding GOP Rep. George Santos (R-NY), which one will ultimately cause him to unravel?That’s the question hosts Andy Levy and Danielle Moodie tackle on this week’s The New Abnormal—with The Daily Beast’s politics editor Matt Fuller joining the program to discuss Santos’ meteoric rise and fall.“There are a lot of questions here and there are a lot of pretty serious crimes that could be involved.

  • Texts Reveal Miserable Alex Jones Spying on Wife: ‘I Am in Hell’

    Zach Roberts/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesThe Southern Poverty Law Center’s Hatewatch released a tranche of far-right conspiracist Alex Jones’ text messages on Wednesday, seemingly corroborating previous reporting that the Infowars founder hired an ex-Blackwater mercenary to spy on his wife.The previously private texts, which have become public largely due to Jones’ lawyer’s own ineptitude, also highlight the increasing levels of despair, paranoia and misery the Jan. 6 insurrectionist found himself

  • Andrew Innes: Double murder suspect 'killed toddler during game of hide and seek', court hears

    In video evidence shown to jurors, a primary school-aged child claimed they never saw two-year-old Jellica Burke again after the game with 52-year-old Andrew Innes. Innes denies murdering Jellica and her mother Bennylyn Burke, 25, and has instead lodged a special defence of diminished responsibility. Innes is currently on trial for murder at the High Court in Edinburgh.

  • Did These Two Witnesses Save the Prosecution's Case Against Alex Murdaugh?

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / ReutersOver the last week, jurors have been inundated with details about how Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were brutally murdered outside their South Carolina estate in June 2021—and allegations about who did it.Prosecutors say that Alex Murdaugh, a former lawyer from a prominent local family, fatally shot his 52-year-old wife and 22-year-old son in an attempt to distract from the looming threat of his financial problems being exposed, and then took deliberate

  • The owner of a Chinese company gave his staff $9 million in bonuses and made them grab it themselves from a giant mountain of cash

    Viral videos showed the company's staff members struggling to carry stacks of banknotes that had been taken from a mountain of money.

  • Suspects Drive Stolen Car Into Ontario Mall to Burgle Electronics Store, Police Say

    Two suspects drove a stolen car through a shopping mall in Vaughan, Ontario, on the morning of Wednesday, February 1, police said, in a retail burglary officials called an “audacious crime.”Security footage released by York Regional Police shows the car crashing into the Vaughan Mills shopping mall through a door, driving around and exiting by smashing through a different glass entrance.Spokesman for York Regional Police Sgt Clint Whitney told local media that two suspects drove a 2011 Black Audi A4 to an electronics store in the Vaughan Mills shopping mall, broke in, and stole electronic devices.Police said later that day that the stolen car had been located and would be examined for evidence. Credit: York Regional Police via Storyful

  • Bodies of missing Detroit rappers believed to been found in Highland Park

    The bodies of three Michigan men who went missing after a performance they were heading to in Detroit was canceled are believed to have been found. The bodies were found in Highland Park, city officials said. Montoya Givens, 31, Armani Kelly, 28, and Dante Wicker, 31, were traveling together for a show on Jan. 21 at Lounge 31 when it was canceled, Detroit police said. Then, police and family members say their phone went dead.

  • Russia’s Shadow Army Accused in Mysterious Teen Abductions

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesKENZOU, Cameroon—It was the middle of the night when armed men from the local wing of Russia’s Wagner Group, commonly referred to as “Black Russians,” allegedly arrived at Ali’s home.“They looked straight into my eyes and said, ‘If you don’t come back to us, you and your family will be killed,’” Ali, who had spent close to a year working closely with the Wagner Group, told The Daily Beast. “They left without saying anything else.”Ali