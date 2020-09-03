PAE to Present at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAE (NASDAQ: PAE, PAEWW) will present at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference. President and CEO John Heller and CFO Charlie Peiffer will participate in a virtual fireside chat question-and-answer session on Monday, September 14, 2020, at approximately 9:25 a.m. ET.



Interested parties are invited to access the webcast from the PAE Investor Relations website and may register for an email reminder using the “Events and Presentations” link. An archive of the webcast will be available on the PAE Investor Relations website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will remain available for 30 days.

About PAE

For 65 years, PAE has tackled the world’s toughest challenges to deliver agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. With a global workforce of about 20,000 on all seven continents and in approximately 60 countries, PAE delivers a broad range of operational support services to meet the critical needs of our clients. Our headquarters is in Falls Church, Virginia. Find us online at pae.com , on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

Please note that statements made at the conference are as of the date of the conference and PAE does not assume any obligation to update any statements made live at the conference or in the archived webcast. Matters discussed at the conference may include forward-looking statements about PAE’s possible or assumed future results of operations and cash flows, financial results, business strategies, debt levels, competitive position, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, potential impact of COVID-19, effects of regulation, backlog, estimation of resources for contracts, risks related to IDIQ contracts, strategy for and management of growth, needs for additional capital, and risks related to U.S. government contracting generally, including congressional approval of appropriations and bid protests. These forward-looking statements are based on PAE’s management’s current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. Actual results in future periods may differ materially from current expectations due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described from time to time in reports filed by PAE with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including PAE’s most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q.

