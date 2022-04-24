Padres win 3-2 in 10 to end 10-game losing streak to Dodgers

  • San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish works in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
    1/6

    Dodgers Padres Baseball

    San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish works in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth, right, celebrates with Jurickson Profar (10) after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
    2/6

    Dodgers Padres Baseball

    San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth, right, celebrates with Jurickson Profar (10) after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth, right, runs in front of Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson (31) after hitting a solo home run in the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
    3/6

    Dodgers Padres Baseball

    San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth, right, runs in front of Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson (31) after hitting a solo home run in the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish reacts after the last out of the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
    4/6

    Dodgers Padres Baseball

    San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish reacts after the last out of the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner watch his two-RBI double in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
    5/6

    Dodgers Padres Baseball

    Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner watch his two-RBI double in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux, right, scores on a two-RBI double by Trea Turner as San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola, left, looks on in the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
    6/6

    Dodgers Padres Baseball

    Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux, right, scores on a two-RBI double by Trea Turner as San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola, left, looks on in the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish works in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth, right, celebrates with Jurickson Profar (10) after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth, right, runs in front of Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson (31) after hitting a solo home run in the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish reacts after the last out of the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner watch his two-RBI double in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux, right, scores on a two-RBI double by Trea Turner as San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola, left, looks on in the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BERNIE WILSON
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • San Diego Padres
    San Diego Padres
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Los Angeles Dodgers
    Los Angeles Dodgers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Taylor Rogers
    Taylor Rogers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Yu Darvish
    Yu Darvish
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Austin Nola hit a sacrifice fly with one out in the 10th inning for the San Diego Padres, who won 3-2 on Saturday night to snap a 10-game losing streak to the rival Los Angeles Dodgers.

Nola's sac fly scored rookie CJ Abrams, who started as the automatic runner at second base and advanced on Trent Grisham's sacrifice bunt. Justin Bruihl (0-1) took the loss.

The Padres had been outscored 57-23 during the losing streak to the Dodgers, which dated to Aug. 24. Losing three straight series to Los Angeles late last season helped contribute to the Padres’ stunning collapse, which left them with a losing record for the 10th time in as many full seasons since 2011.

Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar, who misplayed Trea Turner's fly ball into a tying two-run double in the eighth, threw out automatic runner Chris Taylor trying to take third on a flyout opening the 10th. Robert Suarez (1-1) then struck out Mookie Betts.

The Dodgers had been shut down in order for five straight innings by Yu Darvish and reliever Steven Wilson before tying the game during the tense eighth inning.

With the Padres leading 2-0, new closer Taylor Rogers came on to try for a five-out save with runners on first and third. He struck out Freddie Freeman before Turner, a one-time Padres farmhand, lofted a fly ball to left that Profar misplayed into a double off the wall to tie the game.

San Diego reliever Luis Garcia had opened the inning by allowing singles to Taylor and Gavin Lux before striking out Betts.

Darvish pitched brilliantly for six innings, holding the Dodgers to one hit and retiring his final 13 batters.

The 35-year-old right-hander was outstanding for the second straight start. He struck out seven and walked three. Darvish set down 13 straight Dodgers from the final out of the second, when he got out of a bases-loaded jam, through the sixth inning.

Darvish loaded the bases in the second on consecutive two-out walks to Taylor and Lux before striking out Betts. On Friday night, Betts homered twice to break out of a season-opening slump and lead the Dodgers to a 6-1 win.

Jake Cronenworth came into the game in an 0-for-23 slump before beating out an infield single in the first and then homering with two outs in the third against Tyler Anderson. It was his first of the season. Wil Myers hit a sacrifice fly in the second.

Anderson, making a spot start in place of injured Andrew Heaney, allowed two runs and four hits in 4 2/3 innings, with four strikeouts and three walks.

UP NEXT

The series concludes Sunday when LHP Clayton Kershaw (2-0, 3.00 ERA) faces the Padres for the 44th time in his decorated career. He is 22-9 with a 2.09 ERA against San Diego, including 1-2 in three starts last year. The Padres counter with LHP Sean Manaea (2-1, 1.42).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Spring Snow Dampens Northwest Colorado

    Late-season snow fell over northwest Colorado on April 23, including in Glenwood Springs, close to where Twitter user @jaminwestby said he shot this video.“We were so close to having EVERYTHING melted. We got 5 inches more from last night’s storm. Our trees are budding, animals were coming up. Happy April 23rd at 9,000ft,” @jaminwestby wrote.A winter-weather advisory was in effect through midnight Saturday for mountainous areas of northern and central Colorado. Credit: @jaminwestby via Storyful

  • Fan throws beer can at Cody Bellinger at Dodgers-Padres game

    An ugly moment at Petco Park.

  • Cantlay, Schauffele maintain 1-shot lead in Zurich Classic

    AVONDALE, La (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele shot a 4-under 68 in alternate-shot play Friday at windswept TPC of Louisiana to maintain a one-stroke lead in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup partners opened with a tournament-record 59 on Thursday in best-ball play. They were at an event-record 17 under, with only one bogey through 36 holes. The teams of David Lipsky-Aaron Rai and Doc Redman-Sam Ryder were second after 67s. All four of those players a

  • Canadian tennis star Andreescu continues return with loss to Sabalkena in Stuttgart

    STUTTGART, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu was eliminated from the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on Thursday after a 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 loss to third seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. Sabalenka clinched the win and advanced to the quarterfinals with her fifth converted break point in eight chances. Andreescu responded well after being on the wrong end of a lopsided first set, but couldn't complete the comeback. She had a break opportunity down 4-2 in the third set, but wasn't able to convert. Andreesc

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei

  • Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur, one of hockey's all-time greats, dead at age 70

    Guy Lafleur had been passed the torch as the Montreal Canadiens' next great Quebec-born player. Maurice (Rocket) Richard was still revered in the province, while the just-retired Jean Beliveau cast a long, imposing shadow when the kid from Thurso was selected first overall at the 1971 NHL draft. A dynamic forward with blonde locks that rippled in the wind as he glided up the ice before unleashing one of his bullet shots, Lafleur was expected to fill the void and become hockey's new French Canadi

  • Precious Achiuwa reflects on a crushing Game 3 loss to the Sixers

    Precious Achiuwa summed up his night as a “learning experience” following the best postseason outing of his career — one that was unfortunately marred by a pair of tough missed free throws in the game’s dying minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • McDavid scores his 43rd goal, adds two assists, in Edmonton's 5-2 win over Dallas

    EDMONTON — Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers extended their win streak to three games with a 5-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. Evander Kane, Derek Ryan, Zach Hyman and Jesse Puljujarvi also scored for the Oilers (45-26-6), who are 11-0-1 in their last 12 home games. Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz replied for the Stars (43-29-5), who have lost three of their last four. The Oilers got off to a quick start with a goal just 3:12 into the opening frame as

  • Toronto's Scottie Barnes captures NBA rookie of the year honours

    TORONTO — Chants of "Scottie! Scottie! Scottie!" rained down at Scotiabank Arena Saturday as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes was named the NBA's rookie of the year. News of Barnes' award broke less than an hour prior to tipoff in the Raptors' 110-102 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. He had missed Games 2 and 3 of the best-of-seven playoff series with a sprained ankle and was cleared to play just before the elimination game began. A pre-game ceremony honouring Barnes drew joyous applause f

  • Canadian guard Andrew Nembhard declares for 2022 NBA Draft

    Gonzaga University senior guard Andrew Nembhard is declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft -- and this time he will go. The 22-year-old from Aurora, Ont., announced on social media Thursday his intention to leave college and head make the leap to the NBA. "I have decided to enter my name into the 2022 NBA draft (sic) and fulfill my dream of playing in the league," Nembhard said in his statement. This will be the third time Nembhard has declared for the draft. He did so previously in 2019 and 2020, afte

  • Raptors, Joel Embiid discuss foul discrepancy in playoff series

    Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby & Pascal Siakam discuss trying to keep the 76ers off the free-throw line while Joel Embiid reveals what he talked to Nick Nurse about late in the game.

  • His number's up: Bay Roberts minor hockey retiring Dawson Mercer's No. 14

    While Dawson Mercer now wears No. 18 for the New Jersey Devils in the National Hockey League, the number he wore as a young player will be retired in his hometown. The Town of Bay Roberts and the Bay Arena Minor Hockey Association will retire No. 14 during a ceremony Thursday. "It's pretty special, obviously. No. 14 was my childhood number. That's where I grew up, that's where I learned to play," Mercer said from New Jersey. "They've supported me all the way through my career, ever since I was l

  • Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime knocked out of Barcelona Open quarterfinals

    BARCELONA, Spain — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime fell to Argentina's Diego Schwartzman 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open. The 21-year-old from Montreal fell despite nailing eight aces in the match, while Schwartzman didn't record a single one. Auger-Aliassime, the ninth-ranked player in the world, squandered opportunities in the match as he double-faulted four times and allowed Schwartzmann to break him four times in six chances. On the opposite end, the 15th-ranked Argen

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • Tsuut'ina makes international headlines linked to possible Jake Paul fight

    The Tsuut'ina Nation just west of Calgary is at the centre of a major sports story involving a YouTube star, boxer Jake Paul, and former UFC legend Michael Bisping. The First Nation made headlines in the sports pages of UK tabloids and around the world this week as Paul and Bisping escalated a long-running war of words on social media, teasing a possible fight between the pair that could happen in Alberta. Bisping, 43, is one of the latest retired MMA stars on 25-year-old Paul's hit list, which

  • Tkachuk scores 40th goal as the Calgary Flames top the Dallas Stars 4-2

    CALGARY — Matthew Tkachuk's milestone night on Thursday came in a division-clinching win. He scored his 40th goal and recorded his 100th point and Chris Tanev notched the game-winner as the Calgary Flames locked up first place in the Pacific Division with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars. Calgary scored first for the NHL-leading 50th time, breaking a scoreless tie midway through the second period. With the Flames on the power play, Tkachuk took a pass from Johnny Gaudreau and stuffed the puck

  • McAvoy scores in OT, Bruins snap Blues' 9-game win streak

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Charlie McAvoy scored 48 seconds into overtime and Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves to help the Boston Bruins beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Tuesday night. Jake DeBrusk and Taylor Hall also scored for Boston, which won its second straight after a season-worst three-game losing streak. Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich scored for St. Louis, which had a nine-game winning streak snapped. Swayman, who stopped 23 of 24 shots in a 2-1 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday, thwarted Jordan Kyr

  • Malachi Flynn on playoff experience, guarding James Harden

    Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn discusses what is different about playoff basketball, advice he's received from Raptors vets and the challenges of guarding James Harden and Tyrese Maxey.