Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. suspended 80 games for performance-enhancing drugs
Just as he was nearing a return from a wrist fracture, San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended 80 games Friday after testing positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing drug.
MLB's full statement:
The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
The suspension of Tatis is effective immediately.