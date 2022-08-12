Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. suspended 80 games for performance-enhancing drugs

The Canadian Press

MONTREAL — Felix Auger-Aliassime stood at the back of the IGA Stadium hardcourt with one hand on his hip and a look of astonishment on his face. Casper Ruud managed to get his racket on an overhead smash late in Friday's quarterfinal against the Canadian, the return floating over Auger-Aliassime's head and inside the baseline. Auger-Aliassime scrambled back but his shot found the net. Nothing was working for him on this day - not even the tennis equivalent of a slam dunk - in a 6-1, 6-2 rout tha