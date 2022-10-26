Padres would like to have Soto 'for many years to come'

BERNIE WILSON
·5 min read
  • San Diego Padres' Juan Soto watches his home run during the fourth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    1/4

    NLCS Padres Phillies Baseball

    San Diego Padres' Juan Soto watches his home run during the fourth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Diego Padres' Manny Machado celebrates after a home run during the first inning in Game 4 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    2/4

    APTOPIX NLCS Padres Phillies Baseball

    San Diego Padres' Manny Machado celebrates after a home run during the first inning in Game 4 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish leaves the game during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    3/4

    NLCS Padres Phillies Baseball

    San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish leaves the game during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • San Diego Padres' Manny Machado celebrates after a home run with Josh Bell during the first inning in Game 4 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    4/4

    NLCS Padres Phillies Baseball

    San Diego Padres' Manny Machado celebrates after a home run with Josh Bell during the first inning in Game 4 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto watches his home run during the fourth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado celebrates after a home run during the first inning in Game 4 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish leaves the game during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado celebrates after a home run with Josh Bell during the first inning in Game 4 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The sudden end of a season that went unexpectedly deep left the San Diego Padres with questions to answer and holes to fill, as well as a hunger to play further into October next year.

They will also begin pondering a long-term deal for 24-year-old superstar Juan Soto, their marquee trade-deadline acquisition who was heating up just as the Padres were eliminated in the NL Championship Series by Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, three wins shy of the World Series.

“All of us were hoping we’d be playing Game 7 here tonight,” general manager A.J. Preller said Tuesday during a wrap-up news conference at Petco Park.

Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is eligible to return from an 80-game PED suspension on April 20 and Soto is under team control for two more years. So the Padres can look forward to having Tatis, Soto and Manny Machado — who had an MVP-caliber season — in the heart of the order by early 2023.

Preller said the Padres don’t view Soto and All-Star closer Josh Hader, obtained a day before the Aug. 2 trade deadline, as rental pieces.

“They’re guys that, you know, in Juan’s case should be here for many years to come,” Preller said.

Soto turned down a $440 million, 15-year deal with Washington that precipitated his trade. He hasn’t commented on a possible long-term deal with the Padres but has said he likes how talented the team is and that he felt welcome in San Diego.

Padres owner Peter Seidler doled out a $300 million, 10-year contract to Machado in 2019 and a $340 million, 14-year deal to Tatis in 2021.

“I think we’ll have that conversation,” Preller said. “All this is pretty fresh. From Juan’s standpoint, he’s getting to know the city and getting to know the organization. When we made the deal, we made it knowing that we got him for three pennant races. He’s an incredibly talented player, he’s an impact player, and we’ll have those conversations here. This offseason is kind of taking the temperature, seeing where his head is at going forward.”

The Padres reinvigorated their fan base by eliminating the 101-win New York Mets in the wild-card round and then dispatching the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in four Division Series games, with the clincher sparking one of the wildest nights in San Diego sports history.

But they blew home-field advantage and managed only one win against the Phillies in their first NLCS appearance since 1998.

“This was a taste of what's to come,” Preller said.

TRADE DEADLINE

The Padres got Hader from Milwaukee on Aug. 1 and then the next day nabbed Soto and Josh Bell from Washington, and Brandon Drury from Cincinnati. Soto struggled offensively after being acquired but started heating up in the playoffs, including homering in each of the final two games of the NLCS.

TATIS

Tatis was close to returning from left wrist surgery when he was suspended by MLB for 80 games on Aug. 12 after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. He had surgery on his troublesome left shoulder in September and a follow-up operation on his wrist. The team expects him to be ready by spring training. The Padres have a good dilemma to sort out because Kim Ha-seong had a stellar season at shortstop.

Asked where Tatis would have the most impact, manager Bob Melvin said: "Everywhere. He’s that talented. So, we have to see what the composition of the roster looks like. I know when he was potentially coming back, before the last issue, he said, ‘I’ll do whatever I need to do for the team.’ He worked out in the outfield; he worked out at shortstop. We had a plan of using him in multiple spots and he was all in.”

HADER

Melvin defended his decision to have 31-year-old rookie Robert Suarez pitch to Harper in the eighth inning Sunday rather than the left-handed Hader. Harper hit a go-ahead, two-run homer and the Phillies won 4-3 to advance to the World Series. Melvin said he wanted to get through the seventh, eighth and ninth with two relievers. “Going into the eighth we had all the confidence in the world in Suarez. We had Hader up for four outs, trying to get two out of Robert. I thought that was our best option. We use Hader there, I’m not sure we get through the ninth with him and I’m not sure that was the better option than the ones we had with our two best pitchers. It just didn’t work out.”

ROTATION

The Padres lacked dependable fourth and fifth starters behind Yu Darvish, Blake Snell and hometown product Joe Musgrove, who signed a $100 million, five-year deal in July. Mike Clevinger and Sean Manaea are expected to leave as free agents. Nick Martinez became a reliable reliever and can opt out. The Padres could try to keep him and make him a starter. They could also put Adrian Morejon back in the rotation.

EXPECTATIONS

Melvin said the Padres expected to go further than the NLCS, which will make expectations for next season “much higher. … You look at the core guys we have coming back, this is going to be as good a group as anybody.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Latest Stories

  • Hot Harper carries Phillies into 1st World Series since 2009

    The billionaire owner of the Philadelphia Phillies pounded his fists on Bryce Harper’s chest and joked the Phillies slugger was almost underpaid at $330 million over the life of his contract. It was absurd to put a price tag on the moment for John Middleton as he pulled in Harper for a hug while the National League championship celebration swirled around them on the field. This was a moment the duo visualized when Middleton took a jet in February 2019 to Las Vegas to court Harper in meetings and dinners that would eventually yield a 13-year, $330-million deal, the biggest in baseball history for a free agent.

  • Texas A&M suspends 3 freshmen indefinitely after postgame locker room incident, per report

    Things are not improving at Texas A&M.

  • Kylie Subtly Shades Model Rojean Kar in New Pic on Insta

    Kylie Jenner fans are speculating on whether her latest underwear Instagram post is a reference to Travis Scott amid drama with Rojean Kar.

  • Matchup Roundup: New UFC and Bellator fights announced in the past week (Oct. 17-23)

    All the UFC and Bellator fight announcements that were first reported or confirmed by MMA Junkie in the past week.

  • Travis Scott responds to rumours he cheated on Kylie Jenner: 'a lot of weird s*** going on'

    Last week, model Rojean Kar took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of the rapper on the set of a video shoot and claimed she had been invited there. A short time later, Scott - real name Jacques Webster - took to his own account to reject the allegation. "It's a lot of weird s**t going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos on, what was supposed to be, a closed set while I was directing a video.” Travis Scott / Instagram.However, the drama didn't stop there.

  • Trump Tapes Reveal He's 'Dangerous' And 'A Threat To Democracy,' Bob Woodward Warns

    The legendary Watergate journalist issued a chilling condemnation of Trump with his audiobook of recorded interviews with the former president.

  • Listen to the audio of Bob Woodward's interviews with Trump that made him think of the former president as an 'unparalleled danger' rather than simply incompetent

    "When you listen to him on the range of issues from foreign policy to the virus to racial injustice, it's clear he did not know what to do," Woodward wrote in the Washington Post.

  • Dana White discusses ban on UFC fighters wagering: ‘It doesn’t look good – more optics than anything’

    While Dana White admits the UFC's recent ban on fighters wagering is 'more optics than anything,' he agrees with the decision.

  • UFC 280: Dana White hits out at TJ Dillashaw for hiding injury before loss to Aljamain Sterling

    Dillashaw was stopped in Round 2 after battling a dislocated shoulder – an injury he suffered ‘20 times’ during his training camp

  • Family details horrific abuse at hands of female ISIS leader

    A Kansas native convicted of leading an all-female battalion of the Islamic State group had a long history of monstrous behavior that included sexual and physical abuse of her own children, family members said in court filings. Prosecutors cited the abuse allegations in seeking a maximum 20-year sentence for Allison Fluke-Ekren, 42, when she is sentenced Nov. 1 for providing material support to the Islamic State group.

  • Putin’s Two Biggest War Hawks Are Turning on Him

    Kremlin via ReutersThe cracks in Vladimir Putin’s war machine appear to be growing as two of his biggest allies in the senseless slaughter of Ukrainians blast the country’s “weak” military.Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov went public with his complaints late Monday on Telegram, where he said he was “very unhappy” with the current state of the war.“Earlier we used to say that we were conducting a special military operation on the territory of Ukraine, but the war is already happening on our territor

  • Ten notable mayoral winners in municipal elections across Ontario

    Results are in for municipal elections across Ontario. Here are the winners of some notable mayoral races: Hamilton Former Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath will start a new chapter in her political career, where it all began, as the new mayor of Hamilton. Horwath narrowly beat out challenger Keanin Loomis. She previously served three terms on Hamilton city council starting in 1997. Her bid for mayor came after she stepped down as provincial NDP leader earlier this year following four elections

  • Highest-paid NHL players of all-time

    Some of the biggest names in hockey today sit atop the list of the highest-paid NHL players of all-time.

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Nick Robertson joins the lineup and scores two to lead Leafs over Stars in OT

    TORONTO — Nick Robertson capped an emotional stretch with a moment he's dreamed of for a long time. The 21-year-old scored his second goal of the night in his season debut at 3:46 of overtime Thursday as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Dallas Stars 3-2. After breaking up a play at the other end of the rink, Robertson took a pass from Auston Matthews on a 3-on-1 rush and fired past Scott Wedgewood to cap the winger's best performance as a pro. "It was exciting," Robertson said. "But now for

  • Canucks could find blueline answers in trade with Leafs

    The Vancouver Canucks are winless after six games of the NHL season, with many questions marks over the defence. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar wonders if Toronto might be willing trade partners given the Leafs need to clear cap space.&nbsp;

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Carolina Hurricanes hand winless Vancouver Canucks seventh straight loss

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes downed the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Monday. The result marked the Canucks' seventh loss in a row. Vancouver (0-5-2) is the lone NHL team without a win this season. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also found the back of the net for the Hurricanes (4-1-1), and Brent Burns contributed a pair of assists. J.T. Miller scored both goals for the Canucks, who were coming off an embarrassing 5-1 loss