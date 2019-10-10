Padres prospect kicked, tased after allegedly trying to break into home through dog door

Padres prospect Jacob Nix has been charged with criminal trespassing after he allegedly broke into a Peoria, Arizona home through a dog door.

Police were called to the scene after a man reportedly was caught trying to get into the home and was kicked in the face and tased by the homeowner, according to a police report obtained by ABC 15 in Arizona.

Another man, Thomas Cosgrove, reportedly pulled Nix back out through the door and the two fled the scene. The homeowner then chased Nix down and tased him in the back.

Police later located and arrested the pair a few blocks away from the scene.

The Padres released a statement acknowledging the incident Thursday.

"We are aware of the alleged incident involving Jacob Nix last Sunday in Arizona," the statement read. "We take this matter seriously and have been in contact with the Commissioner's office and local authorities. Due to the ongoing legal proceedings, we will not have any further comment at this time."

The #Padres have released the following statement: pic.twitter.com/mb2GRGnC7Z — San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 10, 2019

Nix, 23, was a third-round pick by the Padres in 2015 and currently is pitching in the Arizona Fall League for the Peoria Javelinas.

He originally was a fifth-round pick by the Astros in 2014 and agreed to sign with the team, but was unable to after Brady Aiken failed to sign his deal with Houston after his MRI came back unfavorably.

Nix is the Padres' No. 28 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.