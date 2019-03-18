Padres prospect Cal Quantrill on binge-worthy TV, 'Fortnite' and counting cards
Sporting News writer Ryan Fagan is traveling through Florida and Arizona this spring, stopping at camps and chatting with the players. One of his side projects is a quick-hitter Q/A we’re calling “Two Minutes With …”
Up now: Padres pitching prospect Cal Quantrill
What’s your first baseball memory?
QUANTRILL:
Probably T-ball. I just remember not wanting to hit off the tee. I don’t know that I was actually good enough, but I remember seeing other people not hitting off the tee, so I didn’t want to either.
What’s the last show you binge-watched?
QUANTRILL:
"The Blacklist." I’m still finishing it, but it’s pretty good.
What’s your favorite free-time activity?
QUANTRILL:
Lately, a lot of "Fortnite." Been playing since last spring training.
What’s one talent you’d most like to have?
QUANTRILL:
I don’t even know. Wait, counting cards. That’s a talent I’d like to have.
What was your first job?
QUANTRILL:
Nothing serious. Just part-time jobs.
What’s the best purchase you’ve ever made?
QUANTRILL:
Maybe my truck? I love my truck, a GMC.
What’s your most embarrassing injury?
QUANTRILL:
I think I fell into the bathtub when I was really young, and I got hurt. But I can’t think of anything embarrassing. But that’s good. You don’t want any injuries. I probably have one that I’ve chosen to forget.
How’s spring going?
QUANTRILL:
It’s a blast. Spring can be long, but this year it’s good. There’s an energy in this clubhouse, a lot of competition. I think we’re all getting amped up as the year gets closer and closer every day. I’ve enjoyed every second, and hope to finish strong.