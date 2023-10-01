Padres play the White Sox after Kim's 4-hit game

San Diego Padres (81-80, third in the NL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (61-100, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Pedro Avila (2-2, 3.57 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); White Sox: Jose Urena (0-7, 7.45 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take on the Chicago White Sox after Ha-Seong Kim's four-hit game on Saturday.

Chicago is 61-100 overall and 31-49 at home. The White Sox have a 47-20 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Diego has a 37-43 record on the road and an 81-80 record overall. The Padres are 63-13 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi has 34 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 45 RBI while hitting .262 for the White Sox. Tim Anderson is 12-for-40 with a double over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto leads the Padres with 68 extra base hits (32 doubles, a triple and 35 home runs). Luis Campusano is 14-for-36 with two doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .203 batting average, 4.82 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Padres: 8-2, .268 batting average, 1.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (knee), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (ankle), Jesse Scholtens: 15-Day IL (calf), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Gregory Santos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Padres: Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (ankle), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tim Hill: 60-Day IL (finger), Alek Jacob: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hip), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press