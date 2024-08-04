Padres play the Rockies in series rubber match

Colorado Rockies (41-71, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (60-52, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Cal Quantrill (7-7, 4.50 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Padres: Matt Waldron (6-9, 3.89 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 109 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -211, Rockies +174; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the San Diego Padres and the Colorado Rockies are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

San Diego is 60-52 overall and 29-29 in home games. The Padres have the highest team batting average in the NL at .263.

Colorado is 41-71 overall and 17-42 on the road. The Rockies have a 26-8 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Sunday for the 10th time this season. The Rockies are ahead 6-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez leads the Padres with a .306 batting average, and has 20 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 17 walks and 29 RBI. Xander Bogaerts is 18-for-39 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Mike Toglia is sixth on the Rockies with 25 extra base hits (four doubles, two triples and 19 home runs). Ezequiel Tovar is 13-for-42 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 8-2, .290 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .229 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Padres: Stephen Kolek: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (aductor), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: German Marquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press