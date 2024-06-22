Padres play the Brewers after Cronenworth's 5-hit game

Milwaukee Brewers (44-32, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (40-40, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Carlos Rodriguez (0-2, 6.48 ERA, 1.92 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Padres: Randy Vasquez (1-4, 5.70 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -161, Brewers +136; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the Milwaukee Brewers after Jake Cronenworth had five hits against the Brewers on Friday.

San Diego has a 20-21 record at home and a 40-40 record overall. The Padres have a 35-14 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Milwaukee has a 22-20 record in road games and a 44-32 record overall. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.78 ERA, which ranks ninth in MLB play.

The teams play Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Padres are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has 14 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 36 RBI while hitting .279 for the Padres. Manny Machado is 13-for-40 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

William Contreras has 17 doubles, a triple and nine home runs while hitting .298 for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 8-for-34 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .245 batting average, 5.29 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Brewers: 5-5, .228 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Padres: Luis Campusano: day-to-day (thumb), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (groin), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (knee), Robert Gasser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press