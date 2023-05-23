Padres slumping, Cards’ cheeseburger phone & Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder

Subscribe to The Bandwagon

Hannah and Zach are back with more baseball fun and games, as well as a long conversation with Tampa Bay Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder about the frequency of pitcher injuries in today’s MLB.

This week’s Bandwagon kicks off the best way possible: With a long conversation about the St. Louis Cardinals finding a cheeseburger phone and turning their season around in the process.

Zach argues that the San Diego Padres, the biggest disappointment in MLB as of right now, could use a cheeseburger phone of their own. Or maybe they are just lacking the depth needed to compete after making so many big trades the last few years.

Andrew McCutchen proposed another rule change, while MLB is considering rule changes, but Hannah and Zach are pretty sure they know what his motivation is for this one.

Hannah came up with a fun game about the walk-up music players use for their at-bats and coming out to pitch, and Zach learns that MLB players tell you a lot about themselves with the music that they pick.

Before Zach gets to his bandwagon of the week, this one highlighted by Ronald Acuña Jr. stealing a base after a walk, Hannah sits down for a long conversation with Tampa Bay Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder to talk about how he got into coaching and how he balances trying to get the most from his pitchers with the likelihood of them injuring themselves.

