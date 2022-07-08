Padres OF Jurickson Profar collapses, carted off after awful collision

Jack Baer
·Writer
·2 min read
  San Diego Padres
    San Diego Padres
  Jurickson Profar
    Jurickson Profar
SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 7: C.J. Abrams #77 of the San Diego Padres (R) collides with Jurickson Profar #10 as he makes a catch on a ball hit by Tommy La Stella #8 of the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning of a baseball game July 7, 2022 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. Profar was injured on the play. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)
Jurickson Profar looked like he was seriously injured on this play in Thursday's Giants-Padres game. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar left Thursday's game after a hard collision against the San Francisco Giants, and the situation only got more scary in the minutes immediately after the incident.

The injury occurred on a fly ball to left field from Giants designated hitter Tommy La Stella. Profar and Padres shortstop C.J. Abrams both ran for the ball, resulting in Abrams running down a diving Profar at full speed while making the catch. Replay showed Abrams' knee making hard contact with Profar's jaw.

Both players immediately collapsed after the collision. Abrams got up after a few second, but Profar remained down and was in clear pain.

Profar stayed down for a while, but eventually got up and tried to walk to the dugout under his own power. After a few steps however, he grimaced and fell down again. One Padres trainer had walked ahead of him and ended up going down with him after failing to catch him.

The situation didn't get any less scary or bizarre from there. Profar had an apparent head injury, but it took more than five minutes for the Padres to get a cart out for him from the time of his second collapse, per Evan Webeck of The Mercury News. It took more than 10 minutes from the time of the collision.

Once Profar was finally on the cart, he gave the crowd a thumbs up.

The Padres replaced Profar in the field by putting José Azocar in right field and moving right fielder Nomar Mazara to left.

Profar missing significant time would be a blow for the Padres, who have batted him at leadoff since late May. He is hitting .242/.343/.397 with eight homers and 50 runs on the saeson.

