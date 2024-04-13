Padres face the Dodgers leading series 1-0

San Diego Padres (8-8, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (10-6, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Matt Waldron (0-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Dodgers: Gavin Stone (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.88 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -192, Padres +160; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 1-0 series lead.

Los Angeles has gone 6-3 at home and 10-6 overall. The Dodgers have a 9-4 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Diego has a 3-2 record in road games and an 8-8 record overall. The Padres have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .258.

Saturday's game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 14 RBI for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 17-for-42 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has a double and five home runs for the Padres. Jurickson Profar is 11-for-32 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Padres: 5-5, .233 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (lung), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 15-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press