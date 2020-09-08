Padres' Eric Hosmer fractures index finger attempting a bunt, out 2-6 weeks

San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer has a broken index finger after attempting a bunt, the team announced.

Hosmer to miss up to 6 weeks

He could miss between two to six weeks, Padres manager Jayce Tingler said.

“Knowing Hos, he's a tough guy, and knowing his pain tolerance ... with some good luck and some good fortune, it heals up, and at that point, it'll be up to pain tolerance,” Tingler said, via ESPN. “If we can get it to that point, I feel very confident betting on the man.”

Hosmer was bunting with two strikes when he suffered the injury. There was an out and a runner on first. The Padres (26-17) plated a run in the bottom of the ninth inning to win a pitcher’s duel, 1-0.

He was taken out of the game and reappeared in the dugout with a splint on the finger. He was hitting .291 this season with eight home runs and 32 RBIs. There are three more weeks before the postseason. The Padres haven’t been there since 2006.

Who will replace Hosmer at first base?

San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer broke his index finger attempting a bunt. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) More

Mitch Moreland took over first base for Hosmer in the game. The Padres brought him on the roster in a flurry of deadline day trades. The veteran lefty came over from the Boston Red Sox for two minor leaguers.

San Diego also has rookie Jake Cronenworth at first. Cronenworth took over the position for a few games earlier in the season when Hosmer missed time due to a stomach issue.

“This one hurts,” Tingler said, via ESPN. “But at the same time, we're going to have some guys step up. We're going to hold ground, and we're going to get him back. When he gets back, we're going to be in a good position.”

The Padres are 4 1/2 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West standings. The Dodgers have the best record in baseball at 30-12.

More from Yahoo Sports: