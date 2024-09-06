Padres begin 3-game series at home against the Giants

San Francisco Giants (69-72, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (80-62, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Mason Black (0-2, 7.45 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Padres: Michael King (11-8, 3.05 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 177 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -215, Giants +177; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the San Francisco Giants to open a three-game series.

San Diego is 80-62 overall and 39-33 at home. Padres hitters have a collective .417 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the NL.

San Francisco has a 29-40 record in road games and a 69-72 record overall. The Giants have gone 40-12 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Friday for the eighth time this season. The Giants lead the season series 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has a .311 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 25 doubles, two triples and four home runs. Jackson Merrill is 13-for-39 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Matt Chapman has a .247 batting average to lead the Giants, and has 34 doubles, a triple and 22 home runs. Tyler Fitzgerald is 11-for-39 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .249 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Giants: 3-7, .196 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Stephen Kolek: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Wilmer Flores: 60-Day IL (knee), Randy Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press