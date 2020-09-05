Padres take on the Athletics following Davies' strong showing

San Diego Padres (24-16, second in the NL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (22-13, first in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: San Diego: Chris Paddack (3-3, 4.43 ERA) Oakland: Sean Manaea (2-2, 5.64 ERA)

LINE: Padres 1; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Zach Davies. Davies pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on four hits with five strikeouts against Oakland.

The Athletics are 13-5 on their home turf. The Oakland offence has compiled a .222 batting average as a team this season, Robbie Grossman leads the team with a mark of .267.

The Padres are 12-10 in road games. San Diego has a team on-base percentage of .337, good for fourth in the National League. Jake Cronenworth leads the team with a mark of .390.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman leads the Athletics with 33 hits and has 25 RBIs.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 14 home runs and has 37 RBIs.

INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Marcus Semien: (side).

Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Luis Perdomo: (forearm), Emilio Pagan: (bicep), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat), Austin Adams: (knee), Tommy Pham: (right hand), Francisco Mejia: (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press