Padres All-Star Joe Musgrove fractures toe after dropping weight on it

Jack Baer
·Writer
·2 min read

MLB didn't wait until the end of the first week of spring training to grant us the first bizarre injury of the season, and it involves a San Diego Padres All-Star.

Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove has been sidelined due to a fractured left big toe after he dropped a kettlebell on it in the team's weight room, according to MLB.com's A.J. Cassavell.

Padres manager Bob Melvin didn't provide a specific timetable for Musgrove's return when speaking with reporters after the news was announced, but he noted that it will be at least two weeks before Musgrove starts throwing:

"It's going to be a minimum of two weeks before he starts throwing again, so we'll see. It's kinda tough to forecast when you have a broken toe. It's going to be more about how it heals, and certainly, if it's a pain tolerance thing, Joe would be one of those guys who would be sooner than later, but obviously, we have to evaluate how he's feeling every day, and we'll see where we go."

Melvin later confirmed it will be at least two weeks after Musgrove starts throwing before he is ready for a return, which puts his Opening Day readiness in doubt.

Oct 21, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove (44) leaves the game during game in the sixth inning three of the NLCS against the Philadelphia Phillies for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Musgrove's return date is unknown. (Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports)

Joe Musgrove has been the Padres' best pitcher the past two seasons

Losing Musgrove would be a tough blow for the Padres, who have counted the right-hander as their steadiest presence on the mound since acquiring him in a trade two years ago. In two seasons, the 30-year-old San Diego-area native holds a 3.06 ERA in 362.1 innings with 387 strikeouts, a 3.64 FIP and 1.082 WHIP. He earned his first All-Star nod last year.

The Padres rewarded that performance with a five-year, $100 million extension last year that goes into effect this season.

Losing Musgrove might not mean a huge shakeup for the Padres rotation, though, as the team was hoping to start the season with a six-man rotation of Musgrove, Yu Darvish, Blake Snell, Michael Wacha, Nick Martinez and Seth Lugo. Instead, they'll probably roll out the latter five pitchers until Musgrove returns.

Musgrove's injury also wasn't the worst news for an NL West contender on Tuesday, as the reigning division champion Los Angeles Dodgers confirmed that starting shortstop Gavin Lux will be out for the season due to a torn ACL.

Latest Stories

  • Canadian women to take part in Pacific Four Series women's rugby tournament

    Canada will join Australia, New Zealand and the U.S. at the Pacific Four Series women's rugby tournament later this year. The third edition of the competition will take place over three windows starting with a Canada-U. S. matchup April 1 in Madrid. The second round will see Australia host defending champion New Zealand in late June. The tournament will then wrap up in Canada in early July when all four teams will compete over two weekends. No. 4 Canada will face No. 2 New Zealand and No. 6 Aust

  • James Click named vice-president of baseball strategy for Toronto Blue Jays

    TORONTO — James Click was named the vice-president of baseball strategy for the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. The 45-year-old Click joins the club after three seasons as general manager of the Houston Astros, where he led the team to a World Series in 2022. A statement from the Blue Jays said that Click will work closely with Toronto general manager Ross Atkins. Click will also work with department heads on strategic planning, decision making, and evaluation. Click will work across both professio

  • FIFA faces questions for supermodel role before Women's WCup

    GENEVA (AP) — FIFA’s choice of Brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima as its first global fan ambassador five months before the Women’s World Cup was described Tuesday as “tone deaf” by the former leader of the soccer body’s task force for women’s soccer. Lima’s appointment to “develop, promote and participate in several global initiatives” was announced by FIFA on Monday hours before the former Victoria’s Secret runway model helped present the fan prize in Paris at its annual award ceremony. “Seriou

  • Beyond Kane, much uncertainty ahead of NHL trade deadline

    The NHL's top contenders did not wait until the last minute to do their shopping before the trade deadline. League-leading Boston got bigger and tougher by adding Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway. Toronto got defensive by trading for Ryan O'Reilly. The Rangers answered their New York-rival Islanders' move for Bo Horvat by acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko — and they're not done yet. A handful of big moves already have been made around the league, including a few Sunday, and more are expected before t

  • Bills GM: Hamlin's return hinges on his medical progress

    Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has a few more visits to doctors before determining whether he can pursue his goal of returning to play football after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on field in January. In providing the update at the NFL combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday, Bills general manager Brandon Beane said Hamlin’s “end game” is to resume playing so long as he receives the necessary medical clearance. “If we’re able to get full clearance and he feels he’s ready

  • Rays prospect pitcher Taj Bradley gets ball autographed by Justin Turner after getting him out

    Rays pitching prospect Taj Bradley offered a reminder that baseball is fun during a spring training game Sunday against the Boston Red Sox.

  • Eagles promote Brian Johnson to OC, hire former Seahawks assistant Sean Desai as DC

    Johnson had been the Eagles QB coach since 2021, while Desai coached with the Seahawks in 2022.

  • Arnold Palmer Invitational betting, odds: We're backing Rickie Fowler in the Top 20 market

    Three players to back in the Top 20 market that can win outright in The Arnold Palmer Invitational.

  • Tampa Bay hosts Florida in Atlantic Division action

    Florida Panthers (29-26-6, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (37-18-4, third in the Atlantic Division)Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning for a matchup within the Atlantic Division Tuesday.Tampa Bay has a 37-18-4 record overall and a 10-6-1 record in Atlantic Division play. The Lightning serve 11.2 penalty minutes per game to rank fifth in the league.Florida is 29-26-6 overall and 10-4-2 against the Atlantic D

  • Blue Jays hire former Astros GM James Click for prominent front-office role

    The Blue Jays have added the architect of the 2022 World Series champion Astros to the team's front office in hopes of delivering a title to Toronto.

  • Former New York Mets Prospect Matt Pobereyko Dead at 31: 'Great Baseball Player and an Even Better Person'

    The baseball player was found dead in his Illinois apartment on Friday

  • No umps when Orioles and Pirates play unneeded bottom of 9th

    There was no umpire behind the plate calling balls and strikes, or even one of those so-called robo umps that could become part of the game in the future, when the Baltimore Orioles and Pittsburgh Pirates kept playing Tuesday. Umpires left the field after Baltimore's Josh Lester grounded out to end the top of the ninth inning with the Orioles trailing 7-4, officially ending the spring training contest.

  • Nebraska cheerleader competes alone at state champs after teammates quit

    A high school cheerleader from Nebraska has inspired people everywhere by competing solo in a state competition after her three teammates quit just days before the championships. Source: KLKNTV - Lincoln Channel 8 | Nebraska Now

  • NHL trade deadline: Leafs trade Rasmus Sandin to Capitals for Erik Gustafsson, pick

    The Maple Leafs are sending promising defenceman Rasmus Sandin to the Washington Capitals.

  • Oliver Marmol, C.B. Bucknor seem to make peace by shaking hands at spring training game

    The bad blood dates back to an Aug. 21 game when C.B. Bucknor, an MLB umpire since 1996, ejected Oliver Marmol for arguing a strike call.

  • On special journey from the Philippines, twins Hannah and Heart Lising rely on each other

    Hannah and Heart Lising, twin sisters from the Philippines who've led Sun Valley Poly to a City Section Division I title, share a special bond.

  • NHL trade rumors: J.T. Miller could be moved, Oilers still seeking defensemen

    As the Canucks try to retool around their young core, the front office is reportedly considering trading forward J.T. Miller ahead of Friday's deadline.

  • Trish Stratus returns to WWE on Raw and gets Cardi B's attention

    WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus made a surprise return on Monday night (February 27), helping Lita and Becky Lynch win the Women's Tag Team Championship.

  • ‘Clueless’: Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury referee criticised by boxers

    Deontay Wilder was among those to question the performance of Hector Afu

  • Hurricanes make trade, Capitals and Predators keep dealing

    Carolina is buying low on an underachieving young scorer, Toronto is making wholesale changes to prepare for the playoffs and two perennial contenders are looking toward the future. In a flurry of moves Tuesday with three sleeps left before the NHL trade deadline, the Hurricanes got Jesse Puljujarvi from the Edmonton Oilers, who were also active in adding Mattias Ekholm from Nashville, and the Maple Leafs completed three separate deals with an eye on navigating a difficult road through the Easte