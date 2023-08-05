Padraig McCrory: Belfast fighter takes unanimous points win over Woodall
Belfast fighter Padraig McCrory secured a unanimous verdict over Steed Woodall in Friday's 10-round top-of-the-bill contest at Falls Park in Belfast.
The victory saw the IBO light-heavyweight champion clinch the WBA Continental title and remain undefeated in 18 professional fights.
The 35-year-old had his opponent down in the eighth round, which saw Woodall receive a standing count.
The judges scored the fight 96-93, 96-93, 98-92 in McCrory's favour.
Meanwhile Sean McComb defended his WBO European super-lightweight title with a gutsy win over Alejandro Moya.