Padma Lakshmi Says She's 'Relieved' Ex-Husband Salman Rushdie Is 'Pulling Through' After Stabbing

Padma Lakshmi is rooting for her ex-husband Salman Rushdie's recovery.

The television host wrote in a statement on Twitter Sunday that she feels at ease after learning about Rushdie's latest condition after he was stabbed during an attack in upstate New York earlier in the week.

"Relieved @SalmanRushdie is pulling through after Friday's nightmare," Lakshmi, 51, tweeted. "Worried and wordless, can finally exhale. Now hoping for swift healing."

Relieved @SalmanRushdie is pulling through after Friday’s nightmare. Worried and wordless, can finally exhale. Now hoping for swift healing. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) August 14, 2022

Lakshmi's statement about Rushdie, 75, came as the author's son Zafar Rushdie spoke to NBC News about his dad's current state in the hospital.

Noting that Salman "remains in critical condition," Zafar added, "We are extremely relieved that yesterday he was taken off the ventilator and additional oxygen and he was able to say a few words."

"Though his life-changing injuries are severe, his usual feisty & defiant sense of humor remains intact," Zafar's statement continued. "We are so grateful to all the audience members who bravely leapt to his defense and administered first aid along with the police and doctors who have cared for him and for the outpouring of love and support from around the world."

"We ask for continued patience and privacy as the family comes together at his bedside to support and help him through this time," he concluded.

New statement to NBC News from son of Salman Rushdie on his father’s condition. The author is now off the ventilator and has been able to say a few words, he says. pic.twitter.com/dlHIY9MSFg — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) August 14, 2022

The Satanic Verses author was attacked as he was being introduced at a literary festival at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, New York, on Friday.

The New York State Police later announced in a release that the attacker had been identified as 24-year-old Hadi Matar of Fairview, New Jersey.

Salman was stabbed "at least once in the neck and at least once in the abdomen," the police said in a prior news conference. Authorities said that Matar rushed to the lecture stage Friday and attacked the author and Ralph Henry Reese — who sustained a minor head injury. Salman was later airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Author Carl LeVan described the scene on Twitter, noting that Salman "was stabbed multiple times before [the] attacker was subdued by security" and the audience was evacuated.

On Saturday, outlets including NBC News, CNN and The New York Post confirmed Matar was charged with attempted murder and assault — both in the second degree.

The Chautauqua County District Attorney said in a statement that they have been in contact with local prosecutors in New Jersey, where Matar is from, "to better understand the planning and preparation which preceded the attack," as well as determine if any additional charges should be asserted, the outlets said.

"We will try to be as transparent as we can without compromising the case," the statement continued.

Matar pled not guilty to his charges on Saturday, CNN reported, citing his public defender, Nathaniel Barone. The alleged assailant has refused bail and his next court appearance is now scheduled for Friday, the outlet said.