Padma Lakshmi 'will not miss' the 'high-class problem' of constant eating on Top Chef

Padma Lakshmi is plenty full after 17 years as host of the food competition series Top Chef.

The TV personality and international cuisine connoisseur revealed on Tuesday's episode of Good Morning America that she misses certain elements of hosting the Bravo series, though she's happy to no longer have to eat everything that's set down in front of her.

"It's very hard, what I miss most is actually the people. When you spend 17 years on a show, 19 seasons, my daughter grew up on that set. I'll miss almost everybody because they're like family," she said. "But what I won't miss is the copious amounts of food in a very short time. I know it's a high-class problem to have, but it can feel really uncomfortable, the long hours, eating all that food. I will not miss it."

She added that she had "no idea" that Top Chef would become a "pop culture phenomenon" that would change the food landscape as well as certain attitudes around reality television.

"Think about when we started," she continued. "It's such an institution, and I'm proud to have built that with the rest of my crew. I just needed a change."

Lakshmi announced in June that she would depart Top Chef after presiding over 19 of the Emmy-winning series' 20 seasons.

"After much soul searching, I have made the difficult decision to leave Top Chef," Lakshmi said in a statement at the time, also noting that she wanted to pursue other projects such as her Hulu docuseries Taste the Nation. "Having completed a glorious 20th season as host and executive producer, I am extremely proud to have been part of building such a successful show and of the impact it has had in the worlds of television and food."

Season 10 winner Kristen Kish will take over for Lakshmi when Top Chef returns.

"Top Chef is where I started my journey — first as a competing chef, then a guest judge, and now as host I have the honor of helping to continue to build this brand," Kish said in July in a statement released to EW. "I'm thrilled to sit alongside [returning judges and executive producers Gail Simmons and Tom Colicchio] as we get to know new incredible chefs and see what they cook up. It feels like coming home."

Watch Lakshmi discuss leaving Top Chef in the video above.

