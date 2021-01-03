Padma Lakshmi says she's 'stripped of all energy, both emotional and physical' as new year begins: 'I feel blah. I feel empty.'

Erin Donnelly
·2 min read
Padma Lakshmi got candid about feeling &quot;blah&quot; as the new year gets underway. (Photo: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)
Padma Lakshmi got candid about feeling "blah" as the new year gets underway. (Photo: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

For many, the start of a new year signifies renewal and the hope of a fresh start. But, given the still-ongoing pandemic, Padma Lakshmi has admitted she’s struggling to feel optimistic about things changing for the better anytime soon.

“Feeling pretty raw and stripped of all energy, both emotional and physical,” the Top Chef host wrote on Instagram on Saturday. “I always feel like this in the new year, and this year feels especially bleak. Who can relate?”

She added that her daughter, Krishna, was spending time with dad Adam Dell and admitted, “to be honest I'm glad she's not here to see me so blue.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Padma Lakshmi (@padmalakshmi)

The cookbook author expanded on her mental health in an accompanying video filmed in bed.

“I don’t know how you guys are feeling, but I wouldn’t say I’m happy, though I am feeling gratitude ... for a lot of things this year, even though it’s been a difficult year,” the former model told fans. “I feel blah. I feel empty. I know you’re supposed to have this renewed energy at the new year, and it’s turning a new page and everything, but I look outside and there’s still a pandemic, there’s still people who actually aren’t wearing masks on the street, believe it or not. And I just hope for all of that this ends soon.

“I know this is not a very uplifting video but I just thought I’d share some realness with you guys on the morning after New Year’s Day,” she added. “Hope you’re well.”

Her Instagram post also shared her concern for friends in restaurant industry and her hopes that they’ll get economic relief. She signed off by urging fans to help “turn Georgia blue” in this week’s Senate runoff elections.

Lakshmi’s post struck a chord with many fans, prompting commenters to thank her for her honesty and share their own struggles. Several also offered messages of support and rallied her to “hang in there.”

“Thank you to so many of you who reached out,” she responded later in the day. “Thank you for sharing your own stories. Reading your comment -brought me to tears, reinforced my gratitude and showed me I am not alone at all. I am going to sleep feeling better than when I woke.”

For the latest coronavirus news and updates, follow along at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC’s and WHO’s resource guides.

