Padma Lakshmi Gives a First Look at Season 2 of Her Travel Show 'Taste the Nation'

Taste The Nation -- “On the Tip of my Kreung” - Episode 208 -- In the symbolic heart of America’s industrial past, Padma travels to Lowell, Massachusetts and sees how Cambodian immigrants (and their cooking) have become the backbone of this New England town. Padma Lakshmi, shown.

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Padma Lakshmi's Taste the Nation is back with new foods but with the same mission.

The Top Chef host's award-winning travel and food docuseries returns this spring on Hulu. In season 2, Lakshmi continues her journey to bring viewers on a trip across the U.S., exploring the diverse communities that have shaped what American food is today.

PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at images from the Hulu original travel series.

During the 10-episode installment, which drops on May 5, Lakshmi travels throughout the country and focuses on a different city and its cuisine — from Greek food in Tarpon Springs, Florida and Nigerian meals in Houston to Appalachian cuisine in the South Mountain area.

Photos from the series show the host and executive producer walking by a Ukrainian restaurant in New York City. The other first-look shots show Lakshmi getting a close look at Cambodian food and celebrations in Lowell, Mass.

As with the first season, Lakshmi continues her mission to find connections between different communities' histories and foods to ultimately challenge what it means to be American. In the documented journey, she highlights stories that challenge notions of identity and belonging through the lens of food.

Taste The Nation -- “The Borscht Identity” - Episode 204 -- Padma heads to New York’s Brighton Beach and the East Village to learn why the debate over who really created borschtsymbolizes a larger fight for Ukrainian identity.

John Angelillo/Hulu

The activist considers this series her passion project. "This is what American food looks like. This is the original. This is the real America," she previously said.

In June, her four-part holiday special — Taste the Nation: Holiday Edition — won a James Beard Media Award for Long Form Visual Media. The following day, Lakshmi won Best Show Host for Top Chef and Taste the Nation at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

Taste the Nation season 2 streams on Hulu on May 5.