Padma Lakshmi Chugs from Tequila Bottle Reacting to Daughter Not Going Back to School Until September

Padma Lakshmi is kicking off her weekend with a drink after learning that school won't be in session until this fall due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Top Chef host, 49, shared a video of her teaching her Instagram followers how to make a margarita on Friday, captioning the clip, "Just found out #littlehands won’t be going back to school until September."

In the video, Lakshmi — who is mom to 10-year-old daughter Krishna — makes a cocktail using cucumbers, lime, agave syrup, sparkling water and tequila. After taking a sip of the finished product, Lakshmi tells viewers that the drink might need a "little more tequila."

"Now, you don't want to get too drunk, so drink responsibly," she cautions fans before grabbing a bottle labeled with Patrón Tequila's signature logo. "Only the good stuff."

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B_qdEwHh7sD/

Lakshmi then shrugs and remarks, "Actually, f— it," popping open the bottle and chugging its contents. The Easy Exotic cookbook author manages to drink almost half the bottle before stopping herself and ending the video.

"Please do not try this at home. For entertainment purposes only ☺️," she captioned the video.

Lakshmi has been sharing cooking videos on her social media while self-isolating in her home amid the coronavirus crisis.

In April, she had a run-in with a few internet trolls when some took aim at her choice of cooking attire. Lakshmi clapped back in a video of herself making lasagna with white ragu, in which she purposefully wore two bras after commenters criticized her for not wearing one while cooking.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B-8MUUwBKD0/

“I got some comments last time that it was immoral for me to not wear a bra in my own kitchen during the quarantine,” she captioned the cooking video. “So those people should be happy to note that I’m wearing two today 😂. But seriously, let’s not police women’s bodies in 2020 ok?”

The video that appeared to have garnered the backlash was posted on April 9, when Lakshmi made chicken tagine with her daughter while wearing a gray knit tank dress sans bra.

Later that month, Lakshmi shared a photo of her in large sunglasses and a neon green and black tracksuit unzipped to reveal her black bra.

She wrote in the caption, “Caption this 😎 Miami Vice 2020: Fighting crime while fully supported™️.”

