Padma Lakshmi Is 50! Top Chef Host Feels 'Truly Blessed' as She Celebrates with Partner Adam Dell

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Happy Birthday to Padma Lakshmi!

On Tuesday, the Top Chef host shared a note in honor of her 50th birthday, opening up to her fans about the past year and feeling "truly blessed" for her family and career.

"Birthday thoughts ⛅️ This year has been a mix of misery and elation," Lakshmi began her lengthy post.

"The whole world was swallowed up by the plague In March. We were lucky but so many weren’t and I felt an impending doom, a creeping anxiety I could not shake," she said, retrenching the ongoing coronavirus pandemic before touching on the current unrest and protests regarding racial injustice and police brutality.

"Then another Black life was taken and it was good that we all rose up- but so painful too. So painful that some of our fellow Americans could not even bring themselves to say that Black lives matter, some who hold our highest offices."

"But personally, at home things were peaceful," Lakshmi continued. "We made a cocoon for our family. We lived for the first time-all under one roof. We became closer."

Amidst all of this, Lakshmi premiered her new Hulu original travel series Taste the Nation, which premiered on June 19, and does a deep dive into the diverse food cultures that make up the U.S. today.

"Professionally, I finally got to show the world what I would do if I got to build a show from scratch. 'Taste the Nation' was well received beyond my wildest dreams, 100% even on rotten tomatoes!" the chef shared. "But the best of all was hearing how all of you felt when you watched it, reading how families watched together. The episode with my mother and [daughter] felt like a tribute to all my mother and millions of other immigrant parents had sacrificed."

Lakshmi continued, "I cannot ask for anything more. I am truly blessed: a loving and attentive partner, a child that continues to be a miracle every day and work that I am proud of and fully engaged by with people I love."

The Easy Exotic cookbook author is mother to 10-year-old daughter Krishna, who she shares with boyfriend Adam Dell.

"I am today very lucky. But I am also a product of the toil and troubles my younger self endured. And I thank that version of me," she ended her note."Thank you all so much for joining me on this trip. I have loved sharing it with all of you everyday (even the Trump supporters) #thisis50 #virgoseason."

Along with her post, Lakshmi showed off her killer figure in a beach bikini photo, as well as a second photo of her happy family of three enjoying a pool day.

Lakshmi and Dell began dating in 2009, two years after she divorced Nobel Prize-winning novelist Salman Rushdie. She and Dell welcomed their daughter together in 2010.

The pair remain relatively private about their relationship. Though they faced some bumps over the years, they appeared to rekindle their romance in 2017.

In June, Lakshmi shared an adorable video of Dell and Krishna performing a Tik Tok dance together, raving about her boyfriend and his parenting.

"So this is what fatherhood looks like......#littlehands and #bigfoot 😂 #fathersday2020. But seriously, thank you so much for always being there for Krishna and for me," she wrote.