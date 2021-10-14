Padlock Partners UK Fund II Announces Distributions for 3rd Quarter of Calendar Year 2021

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Padlock Partners UK Fund II (the "Trust") announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared a cash distribution for the third quarter of the calendar year of 2021. The distribution will be payable on October 15, 2021, to unitholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2021. The distribution amounts will be as follows:

C$0.15065 per Class A Unit

C$0.15545 per Class F Unit

GBP$0.15232 per Class U Unit

About Padlock Partners UK Fund II

The Trust is an unincorporated investment trust and was established for the primary purpose of investing in a diversified portfolio of income producing commercial real estate properties in the United Kingdom with a focus on self-storage and mixed-use properties. Currently, the Trust has acquired one operating self-storage property in Huntingdon and a development property in Brentwood.

