Padilla keeps California Senate seat in Democratic column

·2 min read

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Alex Padilla was elected Tuesday to his first full term as U.S. senator for California, solidifying his position as one of the country’s top elected Latinos and a leading Democratic voice in Congress for more expansive immigration laws.

In a show of how comfortable he felt as a strong favorite, Padilla — who was appointed senator by California Gov. Gavin Newsom when Kamala Harris became vice president —worked hard in the run-up to the election for fellow Democrats in tight races instead of focusing on his Republican opponent, constitutional lawyer Mark Meuser. Padilla even traveled to Arizona in the campaign’s final weeks for embattled Senate incumbent Mark Kelly.

Padilla, a son of Mexican immigrants who graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, was 26 when he joined the Los Angeles City Council. He became its president two years later, having set aside his engineering career.

Padilla served two terms in the state Senate and was then twice elected secretary of state. He resigned during his second term to become California’s first Latino U.S. senator.

Padilla ties much of his Senate work and priorities to earlier experiences: how his engineering background means infrastructure will always be “a big deal;” how immigration comes up every chance he gets in discussions with other senators. He chairs a Judiciary subcommittee on immigration, citizenship and border safety.

“The work is still unfinished from an immigration reform standpoint — long, long overdue for the nation,” Padilla said in a September interview. “No state has more at stake in it than California.”

Other issues Padilla has worked on include power grid reliability and voting rights. He also led a $25 billion effort to convert gas- and diesel-powered school buses to electric vehicles.

Padilla and Meuser also faced off in 2018 for California secretary of state.

Finances were one measure of the lopsided Senate contest. Padilla raised $11.8 million as of Oct. 19, and had $7.6 million left. Meuser raised $949,000 and had $136,000 remaining.

On the June primary ballot, Padilla captured 54.1% of the vote among 23 contestants. Meuser finished second with 14.9%.

Meuser, a 48-year-old lawyer at the firm of top Republican political operative Harmeet Dhillon, said he had no plans for a rematch with Padilla until pandemic health restrictions that he found overbearing were put in place. His campaign site says he was involved in 22 lawsuits against Newsom for “his unconstitutional usurpation of power.”

__

Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Elliot Spagat, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • News bulletin 2022/11/07 09:12

    News bulletin 2022/11/07 09:12View on euronews

  • GOP Reps Miller, Mooney soar to reelection in West Virginia

    Two sitting Republican U.S. representatives in West Virginia have easily overcome challengers to keep their seats in the deep red state’s shrinking congressional delegation. U.S. Reps. Alex Mooney and Carol Miller defeated lesser-known Democratic and Independent candidates on Tuesday in a state controlled by Republicans at every level of state government. West Virginia hasn’t elected a Democrat to the House since 2012, and was one of only two states where former President Donald Trump won every county in 2016 and in 2020.

  • Western University student hosts stem cell drive to ethnically diversify Canada's blood supply

    Lauren Sano calls a stem cell transplant the "gift of life" - one that her father Mark was in desperate need of after being diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia in 2019. Unable to find a full-match, Mark lost his battle to cancer 18 months later. So when Sano read a CBC News story from July about the Prajapati family in Brampton, Ont., who are in the same situation with their twin toddlers, she decided to host a stem cell drive at Western University - where she's a student, in hopes of helping

  • Live Results: Democratic Rep. Josh Harder faces off against Republican Tom Patti in California's 9th Congressional District election

    Polls close in the state at 8 p.m. local time, or 11 p.m. EST.

  • US Senate candidates in Nevada locked in neck-and-neck race

    For a swing state, there's been remarkably little motion in Nevada's polls. Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt have been locked in a neck-and-neck race for weeks. Both have hit hard on national party talking points, with Laxalt blaming inflation and illegal immigration on Democratic policies, and Cortez Masto promising to block GOP-led attempts at a nationwide abortion ban and to fight for a pathway to permanent citizenship for undocumented immigrants who came to the country as children.

  • Former President Donald Trump speaks at rally for JD Vance

    Former President Donald Trump speaks at rally for JD Vance

  • California's Newsom wins 2nd term, is White House run next?

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democrat Gavin Newsom easily won a second term as California’s governor on Tuesday, beating a little-known Republican state senator by mostly ignoring him while campaigning against the policies of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, two leading Republicans who like Newsom may run for president. It was the second decisive statewide victory for Newsom in barely a year. In September 2021, he easily beat back an attempt to kick him out of office that was f

  • The Most Dangerous Republicans on the Ballot

    You know about Herschel Walker, Blake Masters, and J.D. Vance. Here are 12 other Republicans who could to take an axe to democracy should they win on Tuesday

  • US presses, but Russia reluctant on Ukraine grain deal

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The American ambassador to the United Nations reiterated the United States’ “steadfast” support for Ukraine for as long as it takes at a meeting Tuesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv and said global food security depends on renewing the U.N-brokered deal allowing Ukrainian grain exports across the Black Sea. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield also announced an additional $25 million to help Ukrainians survive the coming winter as Russian forces bombard

  • Fetterman, Oz in bruising US Senate race in Pennsylvania

    Control of the U.S. Senate could depend on whether Pennsylvanians elect Democrat John Fetterman or Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz on Tuesday, capping a bare-knuckled and extraordinary campaign for an open seat. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s towering and plainspoken lieutenant governor, spent much of the campaign recovering from a stroke in May, while fending off attacks by Oz that questioned whether he was honest about its effects and fit to serve. With two weeks to go in the race, Fetterman turned in a rocky debate performance, struggling to complete sentences, jumbling words throughout the hourlong televised event and fueling concern inside his party that it had damaged his chances.

  • Live Results: Former Trump staffer and Republican attorney Madison Gesiotto Gilbert faces off against state Rep. Emilia Sykes in Ohio's 13th Congressional District election

    Polls closed in the state at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Canada Ravens women look to end Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note

    The Canada Ravens look to end their Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note Wednesday against tournament debutant Brazil in Leeds, England. Having lost to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4), the Canadian women cannot advance to the semifinals. Pride and third place in Group A are on the line Wednesday at Headlingley Stadium. Brazil is also winless, having lost 72-4 to England and 70-0 to Papua New Guinea. For Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley, the tournament has been positive.

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam suffers groin strain vs. Mavericks

    With Fred VanVleet already on the shelf, the Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a groin strain on Friday.

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of