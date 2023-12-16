Paddy Pimblett defends UFC fighter pay: ‘You get paid what you’re worth’

Paddy Pimblett thinks fighters are paid fairly in the UFC.

While Pimblett (20-3 MMA, 4-0 UFC) admits he makes more money outside of the octagon than inside, he’s content with his purse. Fighter pay has been a hot topic in the UFC for years, with the likes of former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and YouTuber-turned professional boxer Jake Paul taking aim at the UFC’s practices.

“The Baddy” is one of the biggest stars on the UFC roster, and thinks fighters who get paid $12,000 to show and another $12,000 if they win should work on expanding their brands instead of complaining.

“A lot of people probably do make more money outside the UFC,” Pimblett said in a Q&A with British GQ. “I make more money outside the UFC because of my sponsors and stuff like that. But in the UFC, you get paid what you’re worth.

“You always see people giving (UFC CEO) Dana (White) grief and giving people grief and stuff like that. You get paid what you’re worth. I got a nice payday for my last fight because I’m worth it. All these crabs in the UFC who are getting $12/$12, you’re obviously not worth it. Work a bit harder, show a bit of personality.”

Pimblett returns to action Saturday after a year-long layoff due to ankle surgery. He meets former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson (20-3 MMA, 4-0 UFC) on the UFC 296 main card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN2 and early prelims on ESPN+.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 296.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie