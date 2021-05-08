Paddy McGuinness: watching people telling lies is oddly irresistible

Rebecca Nicholson
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Kieron McCarron/PA</span>
Photograph: Kieron McCarron/PA

It seems, lately, that whenever a television show arrives promising a brave new format, my first thought is: “There’s no way I’m watching that.”

I had it with The Masked Singer. I had it with The Wall, the quiz show where Danny Dyer prowls along the bottom of a giant, upturned pinball machine and talks dirty to the big balls.

And I had it with I Can Hear Your Voice, BBC1’s latest Saturday night effort, hosted by Paddy McGuinness, where people lip-sync to someone singing in what may or may not be their own voice. The contestants and panel then have to decide if that person really does sound like Idina Menzel or if they’re more like garden foxes in mating season.

“There’s no way I’m watching that,” I said three weeks ago. Two weeks ago, I made sure I wasn’t busy at 7.45pm, and last week I went full hen-do as I settled in, squealing happily when the contestants began to belt out their very best worst singing voice. It is a fantastic waste of time.

Unlike most quiz shows – though I’m not sure this quite counts as a quiz show – this isn’t about showing off knowledge or skill. It is about looking the business and lying through your teeth. The singers get a backstory – a West End child star, a children’s entertainer – and they simply have to look believable. If they get far enough, they have to talk, to see if their speaking voice matches their karaoke pipes. Ultimately, it’s about whether they appear trustworthy or not.

Another of my favourite wastes of time, This Is My House, takes that further: four people walk around a home that only one of them owns, telling wonderful stories about why they have this vase, chose this painting or why they married this man, who has to sit there, straight-faced, as three strangers discuss the minutiae of their wedding day and what it is they fancy most about him. Brilliant.

Would I Lie To You? has been doing this for years, of course, but bare-faced fibbing is now popular light-entertainment fodder: see also The Circle and the return of Catfish, in its new, UK edition.

It’s funny, isn’t it, that in this day and age, and you can see where I’m going with this, we’ve turned the ability to bullshit into a spectacle, something that we don’t quite know how to process. Are we amused? Are we confounded? Or are we just numbly dancing in our living rooms as someone stands next to Ronan Keating, butchering Life Is a Rollercoaster?

Emily Blunt: fear not, horror is back soon

The final trailer for A Quiet Place Part II came out last week, teasing the eventual release of one of the many big blockbusters that have been pushed back again and again by the closure of cinemas.

Alongside all that end-of-the-world-again tension, and Emily Blunt in a smock with a gun, it weaves in quotes about how the film is made to be seen in cinemas.

Horror films really benefit from public viewing, because it means you can’t wimp out and turn it off to watch the wedding episode of Schitt’s Creek, and because there is a deep pleasure in being terrified in a room full of strangers who have all signed up to be scared. The collective jump makes it twice as thrilling.

I only saw the first A Quiet Place last year, during a masochistic period of consuming apocalypse-themed fiction. It was oddly soothing to gobble up stories of disasters.

In March 2020, sales of Emily St John Mandel’s Station Eleven, about the aftermath of an apocalyptic flu outbreak, rocketed, so clearly many felt the same. Now that some parts of the world are beginning to inch towards the light, I wonder if doom stories will hold the same appeal?

Edward Short: an endless saga worthy of a mini-series

There has been an update from Edward Short, the man who appeared in the “saddest ever” episode of Grand Designs, which documented Short’s dreams of building an art deco lighthouse on a rugged patch of coast in Devon.

The whole affair began in 2008 (and you can tell it’s from the olden days, because in the early stages of the project he said that he made his fortune in the music industry). It was supposed to take 18 months to build the lighthouse. The project is now into its third decade and has yet to be completed.

Short’s saga must be one of the most gripping and long-running on British television. The build ran into the kind of problems that often plague Grand Designs projects, but usually these homes are hit with one or two big issues rather than the full set of disaster cards.

Here, however, we saw rock that did not wish to be built on, terrible weather, safety concerns, spiralling costs, break-ups, meltdowns and the sudden need to build a driveway that looked like part of the M6.

“It was my overconfidence and arrogance that got me here in the first place so I’m doing what I need to do,” said Short last week.

He now believes that the project may be finished before 2022, at which point he will have to sell it, to pay back the enormous amount he borrowed to build it. Surely the inevitable end point is that within the next two years, this will be turned into an ITV drama, with Michael Sheen going full method to play Short.

• Rebecca Nicholson is an Observer columnist

Latest Stories

  • TNT reportedly courting Wayne Gretzky to fill 'Barkley-like' analyst role

    Could Wayne Gretzky become the NHL's Charles Barkley at Turner Sports?

  • Pedro Martinez, David Ortiz upset at the 'shameful' way Angels handled Albert Pujols situation

    David Ortiz believes a player of Albert Pujols' caliber should have been allowed to determine the end of his career.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Handing out year-end awards after an NHL season like no other

    With the NHL season winding down, we give out our prestigious Fantasy Hockey awards, including the Golden Donut, MVP, Top Performance and more.

  • Reds LHP Wade Miley throws MLB's fourth no-hitter of 2021

    Four no-hitters in less than two months. Totally normal.

  • Yuli Gurriel's career night helps lift Astros over Blue Jays

    Yuli Gurriel homered and tied a career high with four hits while driving in four runs to lead the Houston Astros to a 10-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.

  • Zion Williamson out indefinitely with fractured ring finger

    Pelicans VP David Griffin blamed how refs have officiated Williamson in the paint.

  • Nick Nurse calls report on Nate Bjorkgren’s time in Toronto a 'bald-faced lie'

    Nick Nurse defended his former assistant and called out one particular detail of the story he says is "100 percent false."

  • Capitals' Tom Wilson shocked by reaction to brawl vs. Rangers

    Tom Wilson didn’t see anything wrong with his actions from Monday night’s game against the New York Rangers.

  • Tom Brady reportedly urged players to stand united on changing offseason workout rules on NFLPA call

    Tom Brady believes the players should push for a modified offseason.

  • Ryan Benoit pulled from UFC Fight Night for not making weight, sent to hospital

    Ryan Benoit was sent to the hospital after trying failing to make weight.

  • The 14 best moments from a nightmarish Raptors season

    Even in this wretched season, the Raptors have blessed us with some positive and fun moments.

  • Aussie basketball star threatens Olympic boycott over 'whitewashed' photos

    Liz Cambage doubled down on her comments in an early morning Instagram stories post.

  • McDavid could join exclusive club with unanimous MVP

    If Connor McDavid wins every vote for the Hart Trophy, he'll join Steph Curry, Tom Brady and Wayne Gretzky as the only unanimously voted MVPs in big-four sports history.

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders: Date, time, how to watch

    Watch Canelo Alvarez take on Billy Joe Saunders live on DAZN this Saturday.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this weekend with a free trial

    The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Barca, Madrid, Juve cling onto Super League, denounce UEFA

    The three remaining European Super League rebels stepped up their criticism of UEFA on Saturday, with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus denouncing intolerable threats for their refusal to back down on the prospect of a breakaway competition. The other nine clubs who formed the ill-fated Super League three weeks ago accepted a settlement on Friday to be fined by UEFA and stay within the open Champions League structure. “We regret to see that our friends and founding partners of the Super League project have now found themselves in such inconsistent and contradictory position when signing a number of commitments to UEFA yesterday,” Barcelona, Madrid and Juventus said in a joint statement. "We have the duty to act in a responsible manner and persevere in the pursuit of adequate solutions, despite the unacceptable and ongoing pressures and threats received from UEFA.” The trio risks being banned from the Champions League as UEFA pursues a disciplinary process against them for not disavowing the Super League and being reintegrated into the existing system. “The founding clubs have suffered, and continue to suffer, unacceptable third-party pressures, threats, and offences to abandon the project and therefore desist from their right and duty to provide solutions to the football ecosystem via concrete proposals and constructive dialogue,” Barcelona, Madrid and Juventus said. “This is intolerable under the rule of law.” The Super League project imploded after the English clubs — Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham — backed out inside 48 hours last month after a backlash from the fans and British government. The Premier League clubs along with Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Inter Milan have officially signed up to a settlement with UEFA to participate only in the existing open European competitions and accepted giving up 5% of revenue for one season playing in Europe. “We are fully aware of the diversity of reactions to the Super League initiative and, consequently, of the need to reflect on the reasons for some of them,” the remaining Super League clubs said. “We are ready to reconsider the proposed approach, as necessary. However, we would be highly irresponsible if, being aware of the needs and systemic crisis in the football sector, which led us to announce the Super League, we abandoned such mission to provide effective and sustainable answers to the existential questions that threaten the football industry.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Rob Harris, The Associated Press

  • Saddiq Bey’s biggest motivator - and critic - may be his mom

    Drewana Bey played college ball at UNC-Charlotte, and not long after gave birth to her son Saddiq. As she told Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill, Mom was at times Saddiq’s harshest critic - and maybe even one of his doubters. But after proving her wrong time and again, she knows at the NBA level that her son is just getting started.

  • Slater hits tiebreaking HR, Giants beat Padres 5-4

    SAN FRANCISCO — Austin Slater hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the San Diego Padres 5-4 Friday night. Slater led off the inning with an opposite-field drive to right against right-hander Keone Kela (2-2). Slater scored three runs despite entering the game in a 3-for-25 slide, including 11 straight hitless at-bats before the homer. Buster Posey hit a two-run homer and Evan Longoria had a two-run single for the Giants, who improved to 11-3 at Oracle Park this season. San Francisco moved 1 1/2 games ahead of San Diego for the NL West lead on a night they celebrated Hall of Famer Willie Mays a day after his 90th birthday. Camilo Doval (1-1) pitched a scoreless seventh for the win, and Jake McGee closed out his eighth save with three strikeouts in the ninth. The Giants jumped ahead 4-0 on Posey’s homer in the third inning off starter Blake Snell and Longoria’s two-run hit in the fifth off right-hander Austin Adams. Posey’s opposite-field drive to right was his eighth homer of the year, already exceeding his 2019 total of seven. The six-time All-Star sat out last season due to family concerns caused by the pandemic. Snell lasted 4 2/3 innings and was charged with four runs. San Diego pulled even in the sixth. Giants starter Anthony DeSclafani entered the inning with a one-hitter, but that evaporated as Trent Grisham belted a two-run homer. Eric Hosmer also clobbered a two-run homer off Sam Selman. Mays was ferried for a lap around the warning track in a classic, aquamarine blue-and-cream-colored 1956 Oldsmobile. Recorded tributes to Mays from numerous celebrities inside and outside of baseball appeared before and throughout the game. A partial list: former President George W. Bush, baseball commissioners Bud Selig (former) and Rob Manfred (current), Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, Ken Griffey Jr., Dusty Baker, Orlando Cepeda, Snoop Dogg, Wayne Gretzky, Magic Johnson and Tom Brady. Barry Bonds, baseball’s all-time home run leader and Mays’ godson, not only taped a video but also was shown next to the “Say Hey Kid” in his suite as public-address announcer Renel Brooks-Moon led fans in singing “Happy Birthday” before the top of the fourth inning. Mays received a cake shaped like a fielder’s glove with a frosting-covered “ball” in the pocket. Said Posey before the game, “When you think of the name ‘Willie Mays,’ it’s almost a mythological type of name. It has the same feeling as a Babe Ruth or Lou Gehrig.” TRAINER’S ROOM Giants: Manager Gabe Kapler announced the shuffling of San Francisco’s outfield personnel as Mike Yastrzemski left the 10-day injured list and Alex Dickerson went on it. Dickerson was shelved with a right shoulder bruise which he sustained Wednesday at Colorado. Yastrzemski, who missed the Giants’ previous 10 games with a mild left oblique strain, didn’t start Friday but is expected to rejoin the lineup Saturday, Kapler said. The Giants also reinstated left-hander Jarlin Garcia, who had been nursing a strained left groin, from the 10-day injured list. Padres: Manager Jayce Tingler said LHP Ryan Weathers threw a light bullpen Friday and RHP Dinelson Lamet will throw a light bullpen Saturday. The Padres have not announced a starter for Sunday but it could be either Lamet or Weathers. Both pitched in a 2-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday night. Lamet, who had been on the injured list with right forearm inflammation, started and went two innings and Weathers, who came out of his previous outing with a sore left arm, went three innings. UP NEXT The series continues Saturday with Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove opposing Giants righty Kevin Gausman. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Chris Haft, The Associated Press

  • NBA playoff tracker: Lakers slide into play-in tournament territory

    You ready for LeBron vs. Steph in the play-in tournament?