Paddy McGuinness says Freddie Flintoff warned him about Question of Sport role

Top Gear presenter Paddy McGuinness has revealed that he was warned about Question of Sport by Freddie Flintoff when he took on the role.

The star has overseen the long-running BBC sports quiz series since 2021, and recalled speaking to his fellow Top Gear presenter about potential online backlash.

"I remember Freddie, when I got the job, he rang me up and he said: 'Oh God, be careful,'" McGuinness said on the Monday Mile podcast. "We were talking about how it can be talked about online and stuff.

"He said he stood in on a sports breakfast show [...] for a month and he said the abuse he got. He said: 'I'm an ex-sports person, Ashes and all that, and even I got abuse!'" he added, suggesting that sport could make people "a bit militant".

McGuinness also spoke about the online backlash to him joining Top Gear, recalling: "I had nothing to do with the show. I'd never been on it as a guest, nothing at all. I knew it caused a lot of friction on Twitter and that, but listen, what doesn't?"

Last week, it was confirmed that series 34 of Top Gear had cancelled filming after Flintoff was involved in an accident in December.

"Under the circumstances, we feel it would be inappropriate to resume making series 34," the BBC said in a statement. "We have sincerely apologised to Freddie and will continue to support him with his recovery.



"We understand this [halting the show] will be disappointing for fans, but it is the right thing to do, and we'll make a judgement about how best to continue later this year."

Top Gear and Question of Sport both air on BBC One.

