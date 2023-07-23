Paddy McClean: Defender comes out of retirement and returns to Glentoran

Defender Paddy McClean has come out of retirement and re-signed for Glentoran.

The former Derry City, Waterford and Sligo Rovers announced his decision to step away from football in February in a social media post.

The Glens, however, retained his registration for the remainder of his contract, which runs until 2025.

He will now join Warren Feeney's side in pre-season training ahead of their opening league game against Glenavon.

The 26-year old centre-back joined the Glens in July 2019 and helped them win the Irish Cup in July 2020.

In a statement on the club website, McClean, brother of Republic of Ireland international James, said: "I want to apologise to the club, to my team mates and especially to the supporters for how I left in February.

"I know the timing was poor but at the time I had issues in my life that I was struggling with and I couldn't concentrate on football the way I needed to," he explained.

"Other clubs have contacted me but this wasn't about going anywhere else. I knew if I came back to football I wanted it to be at Glentoran as I've been very happy here and have been treated so well since I joined.

"Now I'm just happy to be back and I'm looking forward to making a contribution on the pitch and to helping Warren and the rest of the boys bring success and trophies to the club this season."