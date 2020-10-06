Paddy Considine to play Viserys Targaryen in Game Of Thrones prequel

British actor Paddy Considine will play King Viserys Targaryen in the upcoming Game Of Thrones prequel, HBO has said.

House Of The Dragon is set 300 years before the events of Game Of Thrones and will tell the story of the Targaryen family.

One of their descendants, Daenerys Targaryen, was a major character in the main series and was played by Emilia Clarke.

DRACARYS!Paddy Considine has been cast as King Viserys Targaryen in #HouseoftheDragon. Learn more: https://t.co/yOrMnPTXmM pic.twitter.com/9SI0vM7WEu — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) October 5, 2020

Dead Man’s Shoes and The Death Of Stalin star Considine, 47, will play the “warm, kind and decent” Viserys in House Of The Dragon.

Viserys was chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, and wished to continue his grandfather’s legacy.

Fans of George RR Martin’s books will know Viserys’ children, Rhaenyra and Aegon II, would fight a civil war over his throne in what became known as the Dance Of Dragons.

Martin serves as a co-creator on House Of The Dragon, alongside Ryan Condal. It is based on the book Fire & Blood.

HBO has not yet said when the prequel were air. Game Of Thrones was a pop culture phenomenon and was hugely successful during its eight-season run.

It finished in May 2019.