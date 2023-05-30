Paddleboarder killed by lightning strike ‘was told to get out of water’

A paddleboarder who was killed by a lightning strike in Greece was urged to get out of the water moments before the fatal incident.

The 26-year-old British tourist, who has been named by Greek officials as Scott Seddon, was paddleboarding in the Agia Agathi area of Rhodes on Monday when he was electrocuted.

His girlfriend was said to have been filming him while the incident happened, and local media reported that she and other tourists urged him to swim to shore as lightning started to strike at about 1.30pm local time (11.30am BST).

Tourists and locals rushed to try to save him before paramedics arrived, but he was later confirmed dead at the Archangelos state clinic.

Tributes paid to a ‘great guy’

Friends have paid tribute to Mr Seddon, who lived with his sister Layla and father Stephen in a bungalow in Liverpool, describing him as a “great guy”.

A neighbour and friend of the family told The Telegraph he had spoken to Mr Seddon’s father, who was “heartbroken” but too upset to give details of the incident.

They said: “He just said he had been electrocuted but couldn’t say any more. The family have a holiday home out there and Scott spoke Greek. They go over there a lot although they live here.

“Steve is a great guy who has done well in the building trade. It’s just a million-to-one tragic thing, isn’t it?”

‘Every second was crucial’

Wander Machado, a Brazilian tourist who dragged Mr Seddon to shore, told local media: “I swam to get him out. But once I reached the board, I saw him slumped over, face down on the board.

“I immediately knew that every second was crucial and started pulling him to the shore. I was worried that the same thing would happen to me as it was still raining but I didn’t stop.”

He added: “When I brought him to shore, he was still alive. I started giving mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, pumping his chest and doing whatever else possible to keep him alive. I could hear his heart beating and he had a pulse.

“When the ambulance arrived, the medics took their turn, but they failed to keep him alive.”

An investigation by the Central Port Authority of Rhodes has been launched into the circumstances of Mr Seddon’s death.

A spokesman for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Rhodes and are in contact with the local authorities.”