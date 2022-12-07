Paddle through the TSW’s history in new book

If Peterborough’s drumlins are the face of the city — the unmistakable elongated, whalelike hills, birthed from shifting glacial ice, that shaped where and how early settlers lived — then the Otonabee River, part of the Trent Severn Waterway, is its heart.

For generations, the bubbling river served as an integral channel.

In Nogojiwanong, now known as Peterborough, the Anishinaabeg used the shores of the Otonabee River, which means “the river that beats like a heart,” as a gathering place.

In the late 1800s, Peterborough began harnessing the river’s waterpower. The London Street Generating Station was the first to take shape in 1884, followed by the Peterborough Pump House and the Stanley Adamson Generating Station. From 1896 to 1904, the Peterborough Lift Lock was built to canalize the Otonabee River on the Trent Severn Waterway — introducing a game-changing hydraulic-lift.

As Peterborough benefited from bottled lightning churned into power from the Otonabee River’s flowing current, so did other communities — utilizing the natural might and geographical location of the Otonabee’s artery: the Trent Severn Waterway.

Constructed between 1833 and 1920, the 386-kilometre canal route stretches from Lake Ontario at Trenton to Lake Huron at Port Severn on Georgian Bay.

What began as an initiative to assist immigration and harness natural resources in the Kawartha Lakes region concluded as a bid to offer an alternative to the Great Lakes-Welland -St. Lawrence between Lake Ontario and Lake Huron.

The waterway is home to 44 locks — including Peterborough’s world-renowned hydraulic-lift locks — 75 dams, over a dozen swing bridges and a pair of marine railways. The Trent Severn Waterway’s early days were coloured by steamboating, milling, logging and recreation.

Its unparalleled importance and rich history led Trent Valley Archives to publish its most recent book, “Trent Severn Waterway 1907-2021 Then and Now: the David Eason Collection Revisited Compiled by Bob Reid.” The 148-page paperback book employs a unique approach to charting the legacy of the storied waterway — unveiling a trove of Trent Valley Archives photographs captured by David Eason.

Eason worked at the Trent Canal during the summers while studying at Toronto University. After being hired full-time in 1902, Eason went on to become Superintending Engineer of the Trent Canal in 1919, a position he held until his death in 1930. When he wasn’t on the clock, the amateur photographer could often be found, camera in hand, snapping pictures along the Indian River and the Trent Canal System.

More than 30 years after Eason’s death, Bob Reid moved to the Buckhorn area from Scotland, where his love for railways and the Trent Canal system blossomed. About two years ago, Reid’s passion brought him to Trent Valley Archives, where he discovered Eason’s cache of photos. Reid set out on a mission: to replicate as many of the photos — taken by Eason between 1907 and 1925 — in modern settings.

Teaming up with historian and Trent Valley Archives archivist Elwood Jones, Reid poured over Eason’s photos, planning the logistics of locating where the original photographs were taken and how they could be most accurately recreated.

“Some of the photos were taken as early as July of this year,” Jones told The Examiner. (Reid) took some photos from the Kawartha Voyageur.”

It wasn’t always an easy feat.

“(Reid) had to climb hills to get the right viewpoints, which was really hard. Coming down was sometimes even harder,” recalled Jones with a chuckle.

“It was quite an effort just to take some of those photos.”

The end result? A unique photo book that’s true to its name, combining the historical “then” photos and contemporary “now” shots side-by-side. The photos, taken decades apart, illustrate stark contrasts — the changing face of the canal through the passage of time.

“The way I look at the book is that there’s actually two books in one,” said Jones. “On each of the pages, there’s a contrasting photo that’s 100 years old and one that’s just been taken. Each of the pictures tell different stories,” he said.

The photos follow a geographical order — from Trenton to Port Severn. Underneath the photographs, the book includes a narrative from Andrew Wilson, which is presented to readers chronologically. Wilson highlights the engineering challenges and innovations encountered by the builders of the canals.

“(Wilson’s writing) blends in with the narrative. This becomes like a Reader’s Digest version of the study of the canal,” said Jones, adding that the photo-text combination allows readers to choose how they want to consume the information.

Reid, who’s come across many people who know little about the route, hopes “Trent Severn Waterway 1907-2021 Then and Now,” will instil a greater appreciation among readers.

“If I can somehow make people aware that this whole system exists, perhaps they would like to do a little visiting.”

The book can be purchased at Trent Valley Archives on Carnegie Avenue in Peterborough and can be ordered online at www.trentvalleyarchives.com. The book is also available at Lakefield’s Happenstance and Kent Books in Lindsay.

Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.

Brendan Burke, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Peterborough Examiner

