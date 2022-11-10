Paddington Bear at centre of bitter legal row over royalty payments

Patrick Sawer
·4 min read
Paddington Bear is at the centre of a dispute between the creator’s estate and the family of the producer who made him a television favourite
Paddington Bear is at the centre of a dispute between the creator's estate and the family of the producer who made him a television favourite

It is the kind of situation that might have prompted Paddington Bear to deploy the simple but effective stratagem taught to him by his Aunt Lucy - that of “a hard stare”.

After all, it could have been just what was needed to resolve a bitter legal dispute between his creator’s estate and the family of the producer who made him a television favourite.

The row over royalties stemming from a “gentleman’s agreement” brokered between Michael Bond, the author of the Paddington books, and Graham Clutterbuck, the producer of the Paddington Bear television show, has now gone all the way to the High Court.

Under the agreement, Mr Bond had agreed to hand over 10 per cent of all future worldwide Paddington merchandise royalties to Mr Clutterbuck, with whom he launched the animated children’s television show in 1976.

But with both men now dead, his son Michael Clutterbuck has found himself locked in a row with Mr Bond's former business Paddington and Company Ltd over the amount of the continuing payments.

Michael Bond, the author of the Paddington books, had a 'gentleman's agreement' with Graham Clutterbuck, the producer of the Paddington Bear television show - Andrew Crowley
Michael Bond, the author of the Paddington books, had a 'gentleman's agreement' with Graham Clutterbuck, the producer of the Paddington Bear television show - Andrew Crowley

Lawyers for Mr Clutterbuck's company, Pixdene Ltd, say they have grown increasingly concerned about the level of payments in recent years, having received only £30,000 a year on average since 2016 - despite Paddington's popularity soaring with the release of the recent movies.

Following lengthy deliberations in the High Court, Pixdene has now been given permission to send independent auditors into Paddington and Company Ltd to inspect the royalties accounts, in order to determine whether enough has been paid.

The bear from “deepest darkest Peru” has been a favourite of children and adults worldwide since 1958, when the first of Mr Bond’s 20 books about his adventures was published

Paddington - named after the London station to where he arrived as a migrant bearing the label “Please Look After This Bear” - first featured in his book A Bear Called Paddington.

He grew even more in popularity when he hit the small screen in the classic BBC animated children's show, while more recently two blockbuster movies have introduced him to a new generation of fans.

So much so, in fact, that he even appeared in a short film taking afternoon tea with Queen Elizabeth II to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, touchingly thanking her for her service. This prompted mourners to leave Paddington’s favourite marmalade sandwiches, along with floral tributes, outside royal palaces following Her Majesty’s death in September.

Although no figures have been put on the potential sums at stake in the dispute, Pixdene's lawyers say they might be "substantial”, with the worldwide market for Paddington merchandise reported in 2017 to be worth £5 million.

However, Paddington and Company Ltd say the sums already being paid to Pixdene are correct and in line with the agreement.

The court heard that all rights to exploit Paddington Bear were originally held by Mr Bond, but that he and Mr Clutterbuck had an "unwritten agreement" dating back to the 1970s over the distribution of royalties.

Although not written down at the time, the two men's agreement was formalised by a "royalty distribution agreement" between the two companies in 2013.

The rights for Paddington are now owned by Paddington and Company Ltd, which was previously owned by Mr Bond. In 2016, it was sold to French media giant Vivendi, which itself owns StudioCanal - the film company behind Paddington 2 and a planned third Paddington movie.

“Pixdene became increasingly concerned that the amounts it receives from Paddington do not reflect the enormous commercial success of Paddington Bear, particularly following the release of Paddington 2, one of the highest-grossing films of 2017," said Philip Roberts KC, Mr Clutterbuck's barrister.

Pixdene's quarterly receipts from Paddington royalties averaged just £7,500 since 2016, the KC said, and it is concerned that it could be due "substantially more" than that.

Mr Robert added: "The third audit is long overdue, and it is important for Pixdene's concerns to be assuaged or vindicated, as the case may be."

In her judgment at the High Court, Judge Melissa Clarke said: "Paddington Bear surely needs no introduction, being such a well-loved character that Her late Majesty the Queen was filmed taking tea with him during her recent Platinum Jubilee celebrations."

But she said the case had generated a "surprisingly large number of issues coming out of one short and simple audit clause".

"The reason for that is that the parties do not trust each other," she said.

Judge Clarke set down strict directions about how future audits should be carried out, ruling that Pixdene is entitled to choose an independent auditor for the work and that the audit process can cover a two-year period.

