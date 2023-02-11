Is Paddington Bear a bully?

Paddington Bear

Did Dominic Raab bully his civil servants? The allegations are certainly very serious. First he was accused of crossly throwing three cherry tomatoes into a bag, “making a loud noise”. Then he was accused of telling civil servants that some of their work wasn’t “good enough”. This week, however, we heard the most chilling allegation yet. Speaking under condition of anonymity, a former senior civil servant told the BBC that the Deputy Prime Minister would sometimes cause great distress – by “hard staring at you”.

If true, this is of course profoundly troubling. Not least because it raises grave questions about the conduct of another leading public figure.

Paddington Bear.

After all, if giving someone “a hard stare” is the mark of a terrifying, tyrannical bully, we urgently need to launch an inquiry into Paddington. Because no one has a harder stare than his.

Our attention was first drawn to this during A Shopping Expedition, a story from 1958. While visiting a department store, we are told, Paddington shoots “a very powerful stare” at a male shop assistant who has displeased him. First, this stare causes the back of the man’s neck to “go a dull red”, and makes him “finger his collar nervously”. Then it makes him “trail off”, and speak “in a queer voice”. Finally, it causes the poor man to “collapse in a chair… mopping his brow”.

Shocking. But by no means a one-off. The same thing happens in countless other stories from Michael Bond’s series. Paddington is forever aiming “his hardest stare” at people who incur his displeasure. A waiter, a receptionist, a lift attendant, a TV presenter, a lady behind the counter at the Post Office... The list goes on. Yet Paddington shows no remorse.

For over 60 years now, we have viewed Paddington as a beloved national treasure. But clearly the time has come to reconsider our opinion. Without delay, Rishi Sunak must announce an independent investigation into Paddington’s conduct, so that the many victims of his hard stares can finally seek justice.

For the public, of course, the news is bound to be distressing. Especially when they recall that this duffle-coated, marmalade-munching monster was allowed such close access to our late Queen during the last months of her life. Where was the security vetting? Surely even the most basic of background checks would have alerted the Palace to the danger posed by Paddington’s hard stares.

Naturally we must not say anything that could prejudice the outcome of the investigation. But if Paddington is found guilty, Suella Braverman should stick the bullying brute on the first flight back to Peru.

Why mocking Madonna isn’t ageist

What exactly Madonna has done to herself, no one seems to know. If you haven’t seen a photo: imagine someone’s tried to iron the Face of Boe from Doctor Who.

Still, we’d better not say that, or she’ll accuse us of bigotry. After the world reacted with bewilderment to her eerily youthful new look at the Grammy Awards last Sunday, a furious Madonna declared that her critics were all simply ageist and sexist.

But this is nonsense. In fact, if anyone is promoting ageism and sexism, it’s Madonna herself. By striving so grimly, at the age of 64, to look like a fresh-faced 21-year-old, she’s reinforcing the ageist and sexist stereotype that a woman is only worth looking at if she’s young and nubile.

Madonna has always loved to portray herself as a bold, fearless, groundbreaking rebel. In her statement after the awards, she vowed to go on being “subversive”, “pushing boundaries” and “standing up to the patriarchy” (i.e., powerful men).

But if she really wanted to be subversive, push boundaries and stand up to the patriarchy, she would let her hair go grey, ditch the miserable macrobiotic diet, denounce all forms of cosmetic surgery, and show off her wrinkles with pride. She would say: “This is what a 64-year-old woman actually looks like. There’s no reason on earth to be ashamed of it. And I’m certainly not going to try making myself look 40 years younger, just to meet the ageist and sexist expectations of the music industry.”

But Madonna isn’t saying that. Because she isn’t a rebel. She’s a desperate conformist.

Do disgraced MPs deserve a medal?

Talk about unfortunate timing. On Wednesday a Commons committee published a report which suggested that outgoing MPs should each receive a medal and a big pay-off – as much as £160,000.

Persuading the public of this was never going to be easy. But it became even harder 24 hours later – when Jared O’Mara, the former Labour MP, was sentenced to four years in prison for fraudulently trying to claim £52,000 in expenses to help fund his “extensive” cocaine habit.

Perhaps the Commons committee can present him with his medal during the prison’s visiting hour. And that £160,000 would buy him far more cocaine than the parliamentary expenses system ever could.

Of course, the committee may argue that the medal and pay-off would go only to MPs who seek re-election but are defeated. O’Mara, by contrast, did not seek re-election. Having resigned his Labour membership in 2018, he stood down at the following year’s general election. But had a medal and a massive pay-off been on offer, he could easily have made a token attempt to stand as an independent, purely so he could lose and claim them.

It’s often argued that, if we paid higher salaries, we could attract better MPs. Perhaps. But we might just end up with richer O’Maras.

