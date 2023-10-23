Paddington 3 finally confirms November 2024 release date

StudioCanal

Paddington fans have cause for celebration as the release date, for the third film has finally been revealed.

It won't be long until everyone's favourite bear is back on screens as his next adventure, titled Paddington in Peru, is set to arrive in cinemas on November 8, 2024.

Studiocanal announced the news on Twitter in true Paddington style with a marmalade-filled video clip.

We can finally reveal that @PaddingtonBear's latest feature film, Paddington in Peru, will be coming to the big screen on November 8th 2024. #PaddingtonInPeru pic.twitter.com/aNWVUybPRK — StudiocanalUK (@StudiocanalUK) October 23, 2023

The upcoming movie will see the return of Ben Whishaw, as he voices the titular bear.

However, there will also be some other famous faces joining the cast for the third film as Olivia Colman, Antonio Banderas, Rachel Zegler and Emily Mortimer are all set to feature.

