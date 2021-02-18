Paddington 3 Is Officially On The Way To Bring Us Some Much-Needed Joy
Get that marmalade ready because Paddington 3 is officially in the works.
StudioCanal have confirmed a third instalment of the beloved live-action and animated film series is currently in active development.
The first sequel to the original film, which was released in 2014, has become widely regarded as a modern classic since its debut four years ago.
And now fans will get to enjoy more heartwarming adventures of the bear, which are based on the novels of Michael Bond.
A representative for the film studio told Variety: “We can confirm StudioCanal is working very hard on film three with the utmost craft and care - as with film one and two.”
While few details about the new film are known, bosses will have to find a new director as Paul King – who helmed Paddington and its first sequel – said in June last year he wouldn’t be returning to the director’s chair on the third film.
He said: “At some point, you just have to stop. It might be time for somebody else to do a twist on it. I’m trying not to do a third bear movie, which is a huge, huge mistake.”
However, Paul will remain on the Paddington team as an executive producer, and also confirmed in June that a script was being written with the possibility of further instalments in the future.
Speaking about the longevity of the movie series, he explained at the time: “It’s not like Paddington dies at the end. He doesn’t ascend into the sky on a rocket-powered marmalade jar.”
Confirmation of the new film was exactly the news many people needed on social media...
Ben Whishaw provides the voice of Paddington Bear, while the live action cast of the last two films have included Hugh Bonneville, Julie Walters, Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman.
