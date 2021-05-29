Paddington 2 dethroned of top movie honors on Rotten Tomatoes thanks to one bad review

How beary sad.

Paddington 2 — which only just recently was considered the top-rated movie of all time on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes when the previous top film, Citizen Kane, dropped its 100 percent "fresh" rating on the site thanks to an 80-year-old movie review — has now suffered the same fate.

Thanks to a negative review from Film Authority's Eddie Harrison, Paddington 2 has dropped down to a 99 percent fresh rating. His review slammed the film as being "contrived and ridiculous" with a Paddington that is "over-confident, snide and sullen" and "a sinister, malevolent imposter who should be shot into space, or nuked from space at the first opportunity," among other complaints.

Paddington 2 was a smash hit with critics and audiences when it was released in 2018, with rave reviews (although apparently not from everyone) and a worldwide box office haul of nearly $228 million.

It had the most reviews of any of the films rated at 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, until this review was added. Currently, the 2018 film Leave No Trace has that distinction — for now. Bad news, bears.

