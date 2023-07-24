Pact Hires International Boss From UK Government; Paramount+/Channel 5 Park Lane Hilton Doc – Global Briefs

Pact Hires International Boss From UK Government

UK producer trade body Pact has mined the government’s Department for Business and Trade for its next international boss. Ross Lewis replaces Dawn McCarthy-Simpson in the Head of International and Projects post after seven years as Senior Account Manager for Screen (Film and TV) & Publishing with the government department. Lewis will help Pact’s hundreds-strong member base develop export strategies, discover global opportunities by addressing trade barriers such as regulatory or access and seek new business opportunities across key territories. He will also manage existing Pact projects. During his government stint, Lewis helped Pact with delegations that headed to Mipcom in 2016 and Realscreen in 2023, along with multiple markets inbetween. “Over the past 15 years we have seen massive growth in international sales and it is important to us to continue to support indies in exporting overseas,” said Pact CEO John McVay. “We are confident that with Ross on board, members will continue to benefit from Pact’s expertise.” Pact’s latest Census, which takes the temperature of its member base, saw international turnover for indies dip to its lowest level for five years of £950M (£1.1B). Lewis replaces McCarthy-Simpson, who is retiring after 16 years in the job.

Paramount+ & Channel 5 Greenlight Park Lane Hotel Doc Series

Paramount+ and Channel 5 are to head inside one of the UK’s most prestigious hotels as it undergoes renovation, via a four-part documentary series. Inside the Hilton on Park Lane comes from Wonderhood Studios and will spotlight a top-to-bottom transformation on the hotel’s 60th annivesary. The transformation will see the construction of a new lobby, restaurant, bar and newly designed rooms and suites. The likes of the Dalai Lama, Princess Diana and Cher have stayed at the hotel in the past. Wonderhood exec Tom Anstiss called the hotel a “fascinating cultural microcosm of modern Britain.”

