These $27 leggings are not only comfortable, they're also eco-friendly

Pact Go-To Leggings are currently on sale for just $19. Image via Pact.

Now that we’re on our fourth week of working from home, it’s safe to say that many of us have ditched “real” pants for good — or at least for the foreseeable future. Instead, I’ve got a steady rotation of joggers, sweatpants and leggings to take their place for maximum comfort.

While staying comfortable is always top of mind, lately I've been making it a goal of mine to shop more sustainably, whether by purchasing and selling my gently used items through consignment or by choosing retailers that create clothing that’s still good for the planet. When researching a recent story on sustainable fashion brands, I came across the Colorado-based brand Pact, whose mission is just that.

Proof that environmentally-friendly clothing doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg, Pact’s line of sustainable basics are just the things for working (and lounging) comfortably at home. To celebrate Earth Month, the brand is also sharing exclusive deals to make their items even more affordable.

This week, all leggings are on sale and they start at just $19 USD ($27 CAD). Made from organic cotton and available in a range of colours and patterns, these are leggings that you can feel good about.

Pact’s signature Go-To Leggings are designed to be your perfect everyday pair, and they’re already getting rave reviews from shoppers.

“These are my most favourite cotton leggings, and the new fabric on these is so much better than old fabric,” reads one review. “I can wear them all day long and they don't stretch out. I love them and want them in every colour!”

“These are great quality leggings. The fabric is soft and not see thru. They fit snug to hold things in place while remaining very flexible and comfortable. I'm very happy with my purchase,” added another.

Some reviewers note that the leggings are a little long for petite frames, but for the comfort and price it hasn’t caused any issues.

In addition to the Go-To Leggings, you’ll also find versions with pockets, stripes, or a high waist all ringing in at $28 USD ($40 CAD). Shop them below, and be sure to stock up before this sale ends this weekend.

Go-To Legging. Image via Pact.

SHOP IT: Pact, $19 (originally $29)

Pocket Legging. Image via Pact.

SHOP IT: Pact, $28 (originally $40)

Spliced Legging. Image via Pact.

SHOP IT: Pact, $28 (originally $40)

High Waist Legging. Image via Pact.

SHOP IT: Pact, $28 (originally $45)

Skirted Legging. Image via Pact.

SHOP IT: Pact, $28 (originally $45)

