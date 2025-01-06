Packers' WR Christian Watson reportedly tore ACL during Week 18 loss to Bears

Watson recorded 620 receiving yards on 29 receptions with two touchdowns in 15 games this season with the Packers.

The Green Bay Packers will not have wide receiver Christian Watson for the rest of this season after he reportedly tore his ACL in Week 18, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Watson, 25, suffered the injury during the Packers' 24-22 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday. He was carted off the field with a non-contact knee injury in the first half and was ruled out at halftime.

Christian Watson's non-contact injury. you know it's bad when multiple Bears defenders signaled for the trainer, then checked on him pic.twitter.com/WvFiOnNIOc — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) January 5, 2025

Rapoport added that Watson suffered additional damage and his ability to begin next season healthy is in jeopardy.

Quarterback Jordan Love was also injured in the game, hurting his elbow in the first half before being replaced by Malik Willis for the remainder of the game. Love warmed up and threw the ball on the sideline in the second half, but never re-entered the game.

The Packers will face the Philadelphia Eagles in next Sunday's NFC wild-card game.

Love told reporters that he lost feeling in his throwing hand and didn't feel 100% at game's end. He said "yes" when asked if he feels good about his playing status next week against the Eagles.

