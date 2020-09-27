Packers vs. Saints odds, prediction, betting trends for NFL’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ game

When the Packers (2-0) travel to take on the Saints (1-1) on "Sunday Night Football" (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC) in the penultimate game of NFL Week 3, it could be a preview of the next NFC championship game. Green Bay has throttled Minnesota and Detroit to start the 2020 season, while New Orleans beat Tampa Bay but was upset by Las Vegas.

Aaron Rodgers, at 36, is playing quarterback like he wants to win his third league MVP for the Packers. Drew Brees, five years older at 41, has had more of a mediocre beginning, still chasing his first MVP for the Saints.

The future Hall of Fame QBs will each be down their respective elite go-to wide receivers. Davante Adams is set to not be there for Rodgers with a hamstring injury, while MIchael Thomas will miss his second consecutive game for Brees with an ankle injury.

Here's everything to know about betting on Packers vs. Saints in Week 3, including updated odds, trends and our prediction for "Sunday Night Football."

Packers vs. Saints odds for "Sunday Night Football"

Spread: Saints by 3

Saints by 3 Over/under: 52.5

52.5 Point spread odds: Packers -105, Saints -115

The Saints have been steady field-goal favorites despite their road loss to the Raiders and the Packers' dominant home win over the Lions. That says this would be an even game on a neutral field that wasn't the Superdome. The Packers would be the same kind of favorites had this game been in Lambeau Field. The Saints tend to play much better at home with Brees while Rodgers tends to have a dropoff away from Lambeau Field.

Packers vs. Saints all-time series

The Packers hold a solid edge of 16-9. But the Saints have won the past two meetings handily, in Green Bay in 2017 and in New Orleans in 2014. The Packers previously had a two-game winning streak, taking a couple of consecutive home shootouts. The Packers haven't won in the Superdome since December 1995, or nearly 25 years ago.

Three trends to know

— 51 percent of bettors like the home-standing Saints to take care of business with the small number, rebounding well from a loss.

— An insane 97 percent of bettors are convinced the game will go over the projected point total, even without Adams and Thomas.

— Not surprisingly, 95 percent of moneyline bettors are comfortable with taking the Packers straight up to win an essential pick 'em game.

Three things to watch

Packers without Adams

The Packers got used to playing without Adams for four games around this time last season when he got shelved with a toe injury. They need young targets Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling to pick up their play and help make up for his production, but they also need to consider deploying their backs and tight end Robert Tonyan more to exploit some of the Saints' coverage weaknesses.

Saints without Thomas

The Saints plugged Tre'Quan Smith into Thomas' starting role against the Raiders and got good production, but their two key veterans in the passing game, tight end Jared Cook and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, were blips in Week 2. The Saints need Cook to do more than score against his former team and if Sanders can't provide the big plays, they need to try to manufacture them with versatile cogs Deonte Harris and Taysom Hill.

Alvin Kamara vs. Aaron Jones

The Saints have been leaning heavily on Kamara to save them early as a runner and a receiver. Jones is off to another amazing start as the Packers' lead back. So far New Orleans has shown the better run defense, No. 8 in the NFL, because of linebacker play. Green Bay isn't far behind, ranked No. 12. The QBs Rodgers and Brees are on the marquee, but whoever is more productive, Kamara or Jones, will be on the winning side.

Stat that matters

88 and 3. Those are the receiving yards and touchdowns the Packers have given up to running backs so far this season. Kamara has 146 receiving yards after two games, already scoring 4 TDs. With no Thomas, the offense will flow through him and the Packers need to slow him down to have any chance of the mild upset.

Packers vs. Saints prediction

Kamara will be the key to the Saints surviving a game they absolutely need early in the season to reestablish themselves as a serious NFC championship threat. The defenses will play a little better than expected, but as New Orleans relies on more ball control to keep Rodgers off the field, it will be more successful in doing so with both Kamara and backup Latavius Murray.

Saints 27, Packers 24