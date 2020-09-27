Packers vs. Saints live score, updates, highlights from NFL's 'Sunday Night Football' game

Who's ready to watch a couple of old dudes sling that pigskin?

The Week 3 edition of "Sunday Night Football" will pit 36-year-old QB Aaron Rodgers and the Packers (2-0) against 41-year-old signal-caller Drew Brees and the Saints (1-1) in New Orleans.

Rodgers and Co. have looked sharp so far, posting 43 points against the Vikings in Week 1 and 42 points against the Lions in Week 2. The Saints, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back after falling to the Raiders 34-24 in Week 2.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Packers vs. Saints on "Sunday Night Football." Follow below for complete results from the NFL Week 3 game.

MORE: Watch Packers vs. Saints live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Packers vs. Saints score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Packers — — — — 0 Saints — — — — 0

Packers vs. Saints live updates, highlights from 'Sunday Night Football'

(Updates will begin at 8:20 p.m. ET)

Packers vs. Saints start time

Date : Sunday, Sept. 27

: Sunday, Sept. 27 Kickoff time : 8:20 p.m. ET

: 8:20 p.m. ET TV channel : NBC

: NBC Live stream: fuboTV | DAZN (in Canada)

All "Sunday Night Football" games in 2020 have the same start time of 8:20 p.m. ET. There are Sunday night games scheduled for every week of the season except Week 17, though the NFL has the ability to flex a game into a Week 17 "SNF" window.

Week 11 Nov. 22 Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

'Sunday Night Football' schedule 2020