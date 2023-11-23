Packers vs. Lions Thanksgiving Day NFL live updates: Odds, predictions, how to watch

Thanksgiving Day features a tripleheader of games that will impact the NFC playoff picture, as four of the current top six seeds in the conference will be in action on the greatest of the football and food holidays.

The action kicks off at Ford Field, where the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions host the Green Bay Packers (12:30 p.m. ET, FOX). The Lions are off to their best start since 1962.

The Dallas Cowboys host the Washington Commanders (4:30 p.m. ET, CBS), as Dallas will look to stay within striking distance of the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles.

In the capper, the Seattle Seahawks host the NFC West-leading San Francisco 49ers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC) in the first of two matchups between the teams over the next three weeks that likely will determine the division's winner.

USA TODAY Sports will provides updates and highlights from each of the three Thanksgiving Day NFL games:

What times do the Thanksgiving Day NFL games start?

How can I watch the Thanksgiving Day NFL games?

Odds for Thanksgiving NFL games

According to BetMGM NFL odds, the Lions, Cowboys and 49ers are favored on Thanksgiving Day.

Packers at Lions:

Spread: Lions (-7.5)

Moneyline: Lions (-375); Packers (+290)

Over/under: 47

Commanders at Cowboys:

Spread: Cowboys (-12.5)

Moneyline: Cowboys (-700); Commanders (+500)

Over/under: 48.5

49ers at Seahawks:

Spread: 49ers (-7)

Moneyline: 49ers (-350); Seahawks (+270)

Over/under: 44

Picks and predictions for Thanksgiving NFL games

These are the USA TODAY Sports' staff predictions for the Thanksgiving Day games:

Story continues

Packers at Lions:

Jarrett Bell: Lions, 20-16

Chris Bumbaca: Lions, 29-19

Nate Davis: Lions, 31-17

Safid Deen: Lions, 30-16

Tyler Dragon: Lions, 28-19

Victoria Hernandez: Lions, 28-17

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Lions, 28-23

Lorenzo Reyes: Lions, 25-21

Commanders at Cowboys:

Jarrett Bell: Cowboys, 34-24

Chris Bumbaca: Cowboys, 31-22

Nate Davis: Cowboys, 37-17

Safid Deen: Cowboys, 34-17

Tyler Dragon: Cowboys, 30-14

Victoria Hernandez: Cowboys, 42-24

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Cowboys, 34-20

Lorenzo Reyes: Cowboys, 31-12

49ers at Seahawks:

Jarrett Bell: 49ers, 28-20

Chris Bumbaca: 49ers, 24-21

Nate Davis: 49ers, 30-17

Safid Deen: 49ers, 27-13

Tyler Dragon: 49ers, 24-16

Victoria Hernandez: 49ers, 24-16

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: 49ers, 35-21

Lorenzo Reyes: 49ers, 29-17

All odds provided by BetMGM. We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY operates independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL Thanksgiving games: Packers-Lions live updates, TV, odds, picks