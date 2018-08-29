Green Bay trades QB Brett Hundley to Seattle for 2019 draft pick

Seattle bound: Quarterback Brett Hundley, who started nine games for Green Bay last year, has been traded to Seattle. (AP)

The Green Bay Packers have reportedly traded quarterback Brett Hundley to the Seattle Seahawks.

The move likely clears up the backup quarterback spot for both teams.

What’s the trade?

NFL Network says Seattle is sending a sixth-round draft pick in 2019 to Green Bay.

Hundley, a fifth-round pick in 2015, started nine games for the Packers last season due to a broken collarbone for Aaron Rodgers. Green Bay was 3-6 in those games, with Hundley completing 60.8 percent of his passes with nine touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Why did Seattle trade for Hundley?

Because while Packers fans might not speak highly of Hundley, he’s probably better than either of the quarterbacks the Seahawks had behind Russell Wilson when Wednesday began. Seattle had reportedly been looking for other options for a No. 2 quarterback.

Seattle has journeyman Austin Davis and rookie seventh-round pick Alex McGough on the depth chart.

Who is Green Bay’s backup?

The Packers’ backup quarterback is now DeShone Kizer.

The 52nd pick in 2017 by the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland traded Kizer to Green Bay in March for safety Damarious Randall and a swap of mid-round draft picks.

Kizer struggled in his starts with the Browns, and coach Hue Jackson didn’t hold back his criticism, which came frequently and with cameras rolling. Hopefully new surroundings have helped Kizer, who clearly wasn’t supported with Cleveland.

