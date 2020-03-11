Packers to cut Jimmy Graham on Thursday, gain cap space for reshaping offense

The Green Bay Packers releasing tight end Jimmy Graham isn’t a big surprise.

Graham looked like he was on his last legs most of last season, and the price didn’t match up with the production for Green Bay. He’ll be released on Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said.

With that, the process of remaking the Packers offense starts. They’ll have a little more cap space after getting rid of Graham.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jimmy Graham to be cut

The Packers create an $8 million cap savings by cutting Graham.

Green Bay was woefully behind at receiver and tight end last season. Davante Adams is one of the best receivers in the NFL, and the Packers had almost nothing behind him. They should be very active in the free-agent market at receiver and tight end. Falcons tight end Austin Hooper should be a target. Jets receiver Robby Anderson and Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper should get calls. The Packers have been criticized for not winning more than one Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers, and time is running out to maximize their chances before Rodgers retires.

Green Bay made the NFC championship game without much punch in the passing game. Graham was a part of that problem. Perhaps the Packers will make a big splash to fix that issue.

Green Bay Packers' Jimmy Graham celebrates a touchdown catch with Aaron Rodgers (12). (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Graham didn’t pay off on contract

The Packers ignored a lot of warning signs to acquire Graham when he was a free agent. Graham’s numbers, other than touchdowns, dropped significantly in his final Seattle Seahawks season. The Packers gave him a three-year, $30 million deal and got 1,083 yards and five touchdowns over two seasons.

Graham, one of the great tight ends of his era, is 33 years old. Perhaps a team will hope for a rebound season, but it likely won’t be near his 2019 salary.

The last 2 years have certainly been interesting! A lot of memories, friendships and humbling moments that I will carry with me into the next opportunity. Thank you for the support during our exciting run this year toward that ever so elusive ring. ✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/7tQf7eQtzC — Jimmy Graham (@TheJimmyGraham) March 11, 2020

Now Graham can try to find a new home, and the Packers can try to improve their offense with the salary-cap space that had been earmarked for Graham.

More from Yahoo Sports: