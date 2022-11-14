Packers spoil Mike McCarthy's Green Bay homecoming with overtime rally past Cowboys

Jori Epstein
·NFL reporter
·3 min read

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Before kickoff, Mike McCarthy celebrated his return to Lambeau Field with hugs, laughter and back-claps. The Dallas Cowboys' head coach and his former quarterback Aaron Rodgers convened at midfield, sharing another exchange just as warmups ended.

Then came more than 60 minutes of football, an overtime showdown with drama to reflect the return of once-Super Bowl-winning colleagues. At night’s end, Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers had the last laugh.

The Cowboys failed on a fourth-down attempt in overtime before Packers kicker Mason Crosby connected on a 28-yard field goal to win the game 31-28 and snap Green Bay’s five-game losing streak.

Mike McCarthy&#39;s Green Bay homecoming didn&#39;t go so well for the Cowboys. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Mike McCarthy's Green Bay homecoming didn't go so well for the Cowboys. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Dallas had mounted leads with periodic flashes, their defense and special teams forcing takeaways while wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and running back Tony Pollard had season-best performances.

But ultimately, two early mistakes, the return of Rodgers’ deep ball and a leaky run defense gave the Packers the winning edge.

The Cowboys struck first, with quarterback Dak Prescott finding Lamb in the left flat to cap a methodical 17-play, 83-yard touchdown drive.

A chance to pile on immediately followed, with Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence strip-sacking Rodgers and safety Jayron Kearse recovering to set up Dallas in the red zone. Instead, Prescott missed Lamb in the middle of the end zone and Packers safety Rudy Ford intercepted the pass and returned it 34 yards. Four plays later, Rodgers sailed a 58-yard arc into the hands of Christian Watson. The connection marked Rodgers’ longest completion of the season and Watson’s first score of his career.

Then came the second major error between Prescott and Lamb, the over-the-middle connection for which they have thoroughly lost service lately.

Again, Ford caught a target intended for Lamb — this one not even getting Lamb’s attention initially. Again, Ford returned the gift 34 yards. And running back Aaron Jones scored the go-ahead touchdown to make it 14-7, complete with a grab-your-reproductive-organ celebration.

The Cowboys hung tight, Prescott and his teammates executing their two-minute drill swiftly to tie the game before halftime and start a string of 21 unanswered points.

Dallas’ special teams forced and recovered a punt-return fumble, Pollard eluded more tacklers along a 13-yard path to the end zone, and Prescott and Lamb regained synchrony en route to a 31-yard touchdown.

But Rodgers — as Cowboys fans are so apt to him doing — found Watson twice in the fourth quarter for the rookie's second and third touchdowns on the day to tie the game.

The Cowboys failed to score in the fourth quarter or overtime as the Packers ripped off 17 unanswered points. Dallas went for it on fourth-and-3 from the Green Bay 35 but the Packers' pass rush forced an incompletion. The play before, it appeared cornerback Jaire Alexander hit Lamb early on what would have been a first-down reception, but no flag was thrown.

Rodgers completed 14 of 20 attempts for 224 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. Jones and fellow running back A.J. Dillon combined for 203 yards and a score at opportune moments. Watson's 107 yards and three touchdowns marked the first rookie three-TD performance against the Cowboys since Randy Moss in 1998, per NFL Research.

Prescott finished 27-of-45 for 265 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, and Lamb posted a season-best 150 yards and two scores. Pollard, in a career-high 22 touches, gained 115 yards and a score.

But the Cowboys' production wasn't enough, as it often hasn't been against Rodgers.

Dallas falls to third in the NFC East, next week traveling to Minnesota to complete its NFC North slate.

Follow Yahoo Sports’ Jori Epstein on Twitter @JoriEpstein

Latest Stories

  • Nevada County 16-year-old who disappeared this week is found dead

    A Nevada County 16-year-old missing since Wednesday night was found dead on Friday afternoon near where she disappeared, officials said. Trinity Backus' body was found just after 2 p.m in a heavily wooded river drainage area about a half mile north of the home on Kentucky Ravine Road where she went missing, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said. The office said there was "nothing suspicious and her cause of death is unknown." "We have been in communication with the family and extend our deepest condolences to them as they work through this loss," the sheriff's office said.

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Smith scores in OT, Knights down Leafs 4-3 for eighth straight win

    TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe has seen growth in his team over the last week. All those good vibes following a rocky start to the season aside, the Maple Leafs showed Tuesday there's still a long road ahead. Reilly Smith scored his second of the night 23 seconds into overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights came back from a goal down in the third period to extend their win streak to eight games with a 4-3 victory over Toronto. The Leafs were in trouble following an ugly four-game slide that started with a

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • 4 Titans out on defense, Tannehill chance to start vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has a chance to start Sunday after practicing all week on his sprained right ankle, and Tennessee likely will need the veteran since four defensive starters were ruled out Friday against the Denver Broncos. Tannehill still is being evaluated and was limited Friday at practice. Yet he practiced some each day this week after missing two straight games with an ankle injury suffered in the Oct. 23 win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis st

  • Raptors' Precious Achiuwa out indefinitely with ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa is out indefinitely after partially tearing ligaments in his ankle Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.

  • 4 Oilers with a chance to step up after Evander Kane's injury

    Evander Kane will be out at least three months, giving these Oilers players a giant opportunity to rise to the occasion.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Winnipeg Jets (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Winnipeg Jets vs. Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links bel

  • Blue Bombers win West final by beating Lions 28-20

    WINNIPEG — Blue Bombers' running back Brady Oliveira rushed for 130 yards on 20 carries to lead Winnipeg to a 28-20 victory over the B.C. Lions in the West Division final on Sunday afternoon. Oliveira also caught four passes for 37 yards before 30,319 fans at IG Field. The Bombers are now one win away from winning three consecutive CFL championships for the first time in franchise history. And they could win three consecutive Grey Cup titles for the first time since 1982 (Edmonton) when they tak

  • Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland. The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had

  • All-Stars Mitchell, Allen miss Cavs' game against Wolves

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and center Jarrett Allen were inactive due to injuries Sunday, leaving Cleveland without two All-Stars for its home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mitchell, who ranks fifth in the NBA at 31.6 points per game, was sidelined with a sprained right ankle, and Allen sat out with a sore left ankle. Allen is averaging 14.0 points and 11.5 rebounds. Both played in the Cavaliers’ most recent game, a 106-101 loss at Golden State on Friday that wr

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • Tannehill returns, throws 2 TD passes as Titans beat Broncos

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the Tennessee Titans rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Denver Broncos 17-10 on Sunday. The Titans (6-3) won for the sixth time in seven games. Tannehill returned after missing the last two games with a sprained right ankle, and he appeared rusty early as the Titans fell behind 10-0 in the second quarter and were trailing 208-53 in total yards shortly before halftime. Denver came in rested off

  • Skinner's 40 saves help Oilers defeat Panthers 4-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Defenceman Tyson Barrie scored twice and goalie Stuart Skinner made 40 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. Barrie’s second of the game came four seconds into a power play at 6:53 of the third period to give Edmonton the lead for good. Edmonton also got goals from Warren Foegele and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, while Sam Bennett scored twice for the Panthers. The Oilers head home with a split of their four-game road trip after coming to S

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa