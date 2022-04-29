After early run on wide receivers, Packers draft Georgia LB Quay Walker, DT Devonte Wyatt

Ryan Wood, Green Bay Press-Gazette
·2 min read
In this article:
A 20-year wait for the Green Bay Packers to draft a wide receiver in the first round didn’t end with the team’s first selection Thursday night, but another lengthy drought did.

The Packers opened their 2022 draft selecting Georgia linebacker Quay Walker with the 22nd overall pick. It’s the first time the Packers have drafted an inside linebacker in the first round since A.J. Hawk in 2006.

With their pick at No. 28 in the first round, the Packers selected another Georgia player, defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt.

Walker is a big, explosive athlete, the type who will fit nicely paired next to All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell in the middle of the Packers' defense. A member of the Bulldogs’ loaded, national champion-winning defense last season, Walker ran a 4.52 40 while measuring 6-4, 241 pounds. Those kind of physical tools should enable him to compete for a starting job in the team’s preferred nickel defense from Week 1.

In recent years, the Packers have lightened the box when going into a subpackage defense. Safety Adrian Amos has often dropped closer to the line of scrimmage as a hybrid linebacker. If defensive coordinator Joe Barry can keep Walker on the field with Campbell consistently, it should make them stouter against the run without sacrificing coverage on the second level.

Georgia linebacker Quay Walker is headed to Green Bay.
Walker’s selection continued a clear theme for Gutekunst this offseason. Since trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, Gutekunst has pivoted to focus on building the Packers defense. They re-signed Campbell, cornerback Rasul Douglas and edge rusher Preston Smith while adding free-agent defensive lineman Jarran Reed.

The pick also represents a departure from the past. The Packers have long devalued the inside linebacker position, content to use lesser assets in the middle of the defense. After re-signing Campbell to a five-year, $50 million extension this spring, the Packers have doubled down at inside linebacker with a first-round pick.

It’s hard to say whether that approach would have happened if not for a receiver run earlier in Thursday’s first round. Gutekunst was patient as receivers started flying off the board late in the top 10. Starting with the Atlanta Falcons selecting USC’s Drake London with the eighth overall pick, six receivers were drafted in the first 18 picks.

A strength of this draft is depth in the receiver class. The Packers, who desperately need a receiver, will need to rely on that depth after missing out on the top of the class.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Packers draft Quay Walker, Georgia LB, and Bulldogs DT Devonte Wyatt

