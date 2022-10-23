Packers O-line takes hit with LT David Bakhtiari out

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Green Bay Packersstruggling offensive line was dealt another blow with left tackle David Bakhtiari missing their game Sunday against the Washington Commanders with a knee injury.

Bakhtiari was just added to the injury report Saturday after not being listed all week. The two-time All-Pro tore the ACL in his left knee late in 2020, has had three surgeries since and missed first two games this season before returning for Week 3.

Bakhtiari’s absence forces a change after coach Matt LaFleur did not rule out switching up the offensive line, which has been one of Green Bay's biggest problems contributing to a rare two-game losing streak. The Packers have scored on 27.9% of their possessions, second to last in the NFL ahead of only the Commanders.

One option with a healthy line would have involved starting Yosh Nijman at right tackle and moving Elgton Jenkins inside to guard, where he was an All-Pro in 2020. Jenkins has filled in for Bakhtiari at left tackle before.

The Packers were also without wide receiver Randall Cobb and reserve interior lineman Jake Hanson, who went on injured reserve. They did get back wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who was active after missing four games with a hamstring injury.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

