Packers hold off Bengals in OT, win fourth straight in an ugly kicking game

In a wild game that featured five missed field-goal attempts after the 2:16 mark of the fourth quarter, the Green Bay Packers outlasted the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime at Paul Brown Stadium.

Mason Crosby missed three straight field-goal tries in the fourth quarter and overtime, but he came on to make his final attempt from 49 yards and move the Packers to 4-1.

Crosby had made 27 straight before three late misses. Two came in the final two-plus minutes of regulation and OT. Joe Burrow's overtime interception helped set up the Packers for a game-winning field goal, but Crosby missed and looked dejected.

But the Packers went back to Crosby, and he responded with the game winner. His new streak is now one make — and it was a crucial one.

His counterpart, Bengals kicker Evan McPherson, thought he hit the game-winner earlier in OT. But it faded to the left and missed, giving the Packers yet another life after they gave away earlier chances to win it. McPherson also missed in the final minute of regulation.

The action was thrilling even if the execution was not always on point. Aaron Rodgers finished the game 27-of-39 passing for 344 yards, two TDs and one pick.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Rodgers opened the game 4-of-9 passing for 33 yards with his first interception since Week 1. It was a pass Rodgers seemed to force into tight coverage.

The Packers' first-quarter offense was pretty ugly with two punts and a pick. The defense started well but allowed Samaje Perine to catch his first TD pass since his rookie season of 2017 and broke down on Ja'Marr Chase's 70-yard TD right before the half.

The TD was Chase's fifth of the season. Following a brutal preseason littered with drops, he's been special. With that catch, Chase became only the second NFL rookie to have 50 or more receiving yards in each of his first five games, following Dallas' CeeDee Lamb a year ago.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws against the Green Bay Packers in the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Chase's TD shaved the Packers' lead to 16-14. They added two field goals to make it 22-14, but it remained a one-possession game.

Burrow led the Bengals on one of their most clutch drives of the season, traveling 75 yards on 13 plays to tie the game. After converting a fourth-and-2 sneak, Burrow hit Chase for 17 big yards. Then Joe Mixon ran it in to make it 22-20 with 3:27 left. The two-point conversion from Burrow to Rashad Higgins tied the game.

Rodgers had a chance to win it. Aaron Jones' 56-yard run had the Packers in business. But a tough Cincy defense stiffened, forcing a Crosby field-goal try from 36. Just like the earlier extra point, it missed.

Burrow came back with the two-minute warning and two timeouts and moved the Bengals to a field-goal try with 23 seconds left. Why the Bengals ran the ball on third down prior to the kick — setting up a 57-yarder — is anyone's guess.

McPherson helped the Bengals steal a game in Week 1 with his 33-yard field goal in overtime to take down the Minnesota Vikings. He also kicked the game-winner in Week 4, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars with a 35-yarder at the buzzer last Thursday. But this one wasn't true, shaving right and hitting the upright.